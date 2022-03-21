News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 21, 2022 08:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived at the airport in Bengaluru on Monday.

IMAGE: Mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine️'s Kharkiv on March 1, arrive in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone.

Gyanagaudar's family members, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the others present at the airport to receive the body.

 

The body was then taken to Gyanagaudar's native place, Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.

Stating that it is unfortunate that Gyanagaudar lost his life in the conflict zone, Bommai speaking to reporters said, "His mother was crying for the body to come. Initially, we were also sceptical about the possibility of bringing the body from the war zone. It was a herculean task, which was successfully conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his huge diplomatic strength and image."

Thanking the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and officials, for bringing thousands of students back home from Ukraine, he said, 'this (bringing body) was just impossible because most of the time we can't get the bodies of our soldiers from war zones, but here getting a citizen's body that too from a third country, is just a miracle.'

Gyanagaudar's parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere' after paying their last respects.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten
Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten
How I Returned From Ukraine
How I Returned From Ukraine
The Indian Protecting Ukraine
The Indian Protecting Ukraine
PIX: Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid; PSG lose
PIX: Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid; PSG lose
Superheroes. Super cops. Super Fun
Superheroes. Super cops. Super Fun
Can You Take Your Eyes Off Yami?
Can You Take Your Eyes Off Yami?
Brathwaite steers Windies to a draw in second Test
Brathwaite steers Windies to a draw in second Test
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine

Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine

How 25 Indians Escaped Ukraine!

How 25 Indians Escaped Ukraine!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances