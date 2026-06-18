Body of Indian seafarer killed in US attack reaches home, family seeks compensation

The body of Shivanand Chaurasia, an Indian seafarer tragically killed in a US military attack near the Oman coast, has finally reached his Deoria village, sparking demands for justice and compensation from his grieving family.

IMAGE: Family members of Indian seafarer Shivanand Chaurasia mourn after receiving confirmation of his death following an attack on a vessel near the Hormuz, in Deoria on June 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The body of Shivanand Chaurasia, an Indian seafarer killed in a US military attack, has arrived in his native village in Deoria.

Chaurasia was one of three Indian sailors who died when a US strike hit the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello on June 10.

His family is demanding Rs 1 crore ex gratia from both central and state governments, a government job for a dependent, and martyr status.

The family initially refused to perform last rites, only agreeing to a second post-mortem after officials received their memorandum.

Deoria MP Shashank Mani has been coordinating with the central government regarding the repatriation of Chaurasia's body.

The body of Shivanand Chaurasia, who was among the three Indian seafarers killed in a US military attack on a commercial vessel near the Oman coast, has reached his village here.

Family Seeks Justice And Compensation

The body of Chaurasia, who was working as an engine fitter on a tanker operated by a foreign shipping company, arrived at the Delhi airport from Muscat early Wednesday morning. It was later flown to the Gorakhpur airport and brought to his native Surauli village by road on Wednesday evening.

As the body reached the village, the atmosphere turned sombre, with Chaurasia's parents, wife and brother breaking down. Several police teams and administrative officials were deployed in the village and they tried to pacify the family members.

The family demanded an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each from the Centre and the state government, a government job for a dependent and martyr status for him. They refused to perform the last rites and did not allow the body to be taken out of the ambulance for nearly three hours.

District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi received the family's memorandum and assured them of necessary action, officials said.

Around 9.30 pm, the family agreed to allow the body to be taken for a second post-mortem. The last rites will be performed on Thursday, they said.

Deoria MP Shashank Mani remained in touch with the family and was coordinating with the central government for bringing back Chaurasia's body.

Chaurasia and two other Indian sailors were killed on June 10 when the US struck a Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, off the coast of Oman.

There were 24 Indian crew members on board the tanker. While 21 crew members were rescued, three, including Chaurasia, went missing. Their bodies were recovered on June 11.