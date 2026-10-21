Abducted Woman Found Dead In Jharkhand's Palamu

A 30-year-old woman's body was discovered in a Palamu paddy field on Wednesday, sparking a police investigation into her alleged abduction and prompting local protests.
Key Points
- The body of a 30-year-old woman, Geeta Devi, was recovered from a paddy field on Wednesday in Palamu district, Jharkhand.
- Geeta Devi was reportedly abducted on Tuesday night after leaving home to visit a Durga Puja pandal.
- Her husband had expressed suspicion of abduction, alleging she was taken away in a car.
- Police have initiated an investigation, and a post-mortem will clarify if sexual assault occurred.
- Villagers blocked National Highway-39 in protest against the incident.
The body of a 30-year-old woman, who had been allegedly abducted, was recovered from a paddy field on Wednesday in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said. The woman, identified as Geeta Devi, was reportedly abducted on Tuesday, a police officer said.
Investigation Underway In Palamu
"She had left home on Tuesday night to visit a Durga Puja pandal and subsequently went missing. Her husband had expressed suspicion of abduction, alleging that she was taken away in a car," Nawabazar police station officer-in-charge, Sanjay Kumar Yadav, told reporters.
The woman was a community health worker, and she had left her mobile phone at home before heading out, he said.
The body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.
"The autopsy report will also make it clear if the woman had been sexually assaulted," Yadav said.
An investigation has been initiated, he said.
Meanwhile, villagers blocked a section of National Highway-39 for hours in protest against the incident before police intervened and pacified them, he added.