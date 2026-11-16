Mystery Surrounds Charred Body In Odisha Car Blaze

Odisha police have launched an investigation after a charred body was discovered inside a completely burnt car in Kandhamal district on Monday, with the identity of the deceased yet to be established.

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Key Points A charred body was discovered inside a burnt car in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday.

The incident occurred in Chunapali village, with the body found in the driver's seat of the completely burnt vehicle.

Police have not yet established the identity of the deceased.

An investigation by Raikia Police Station is currently underway.

Police recovered a charred body inside a burnt car in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday, an officer said.

The body was found in Chunapali village under the jurisdiction of Raikia police station.

The four-wheeler was completely burnt, and the body was found on the driver's seat.

The identity of the body has not yet been established, Raikia Police Station IIC Swarnalata Patra said.

An investigation is underway, the police officer said.