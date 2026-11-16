Home  » News » Mystery Surrounds Charred Body In Odisha Car Blaze

Mystery Surrounds Charred Body In Odisha Car Blaze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 19:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Odisha police have launched an investigation after a charred body was discovered inside a completely burnt car in Kandhamal district on Monday, with the identity of the deceased yet to be established.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A charred body was discovered inside a burnt car in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday.
  • The incident occurred in Chunapali village, with the body found in the driver's seat of the completely burnt vehicle.
  • Police have not yet established the identity of the deceased.
  • An investigation by Raikia Police Station is currently underway.

Police recovered a charred body inside a burnt car in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday, an officer said.

The body was found in Chunapali village under the jurisdiction of Raikia police station.

 

The four-wheeler was completely burnt, and the body was found on the driver's seat.

The identity of the body has not yet been established, Raikia Police Station IIC Swarnalata Patra said.

An investigation is underway, the police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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