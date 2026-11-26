A police investigation is underway in Bihar's Gopalganj district after the bodies of two madrasa students, who went missing from Siwan, were recovered, raising questions about the circumstances of their deaths.

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Key Points Bodies of two madrasa students, Ashraf Ali and Zaid Sahidi, from Siwan district were recovered in Gopalganj district on Thursday.

The students had gone missing after reportedly being chased by villagers from a sugarcane field on Tuesday.

Preliminary examination revealed no external injury marks, with the exact cause of death awaiting post-mortem results.

Police have deployed an FSL team and the District Intelligence Unit to collect evidence and conduct a scientific examination.

The incident occurred after five boys from a madrasa went to collect donations and later entered a sugarcane field.

The bodies of two madrasa students from Bihar's Siwan district, who went missing, were recovered from neighbouring Gopalganj district on Thursday following a search operation, police said.

The bodies were recovered from an area within Thawe police station limits, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashraf Ali and Zaid Sahidi, both residents of Siwan district.

Investigation Underway

"Around 8 pm on Tuesday, Thawe police received information that the two boys, students of a madrasa in Barharia area of Siwan, had gone missing. A search operation was launched with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), following which their bodies were recovered," Gopalganj SDPO-1 Chandan Kumar told reporters.

No external injury marks were found on the bodies during preliminary examination, police said, adding that the bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital in Gopalganj for post-mortem.

An FSL team and the District Intelligence Unit (DIU) were called to the spot to collect evidence and conduct a scientific examination, Kumar said.

The exact cause of the deaths would be ascertained after the post-mortem report was received, he added.

Circumstances Of Disappearance

According to preliminary information, five boys from a madrasa in Barharia police station area had gone to Harpur village within Thawe police station limits to collect chanda (donations), the SDPO said.

While returning in an e-rickshaw, they reportedly entered a sugarcane field near Pandey Toli in Bangra village and began cutting sugarcane, he added.

Local villagers chased them away, during which three boys were caught and subsequently handed over to the madrasa while two went missing, police said.

Further action would be taken on the basis of forensic findings, post-mortem reports and other evidence gathered during the investigation, they added.