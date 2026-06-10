Hathras Double Death: Police Investigate Mutilated Bodies On Tracks

Police in Hathras are investigating the mysterious discovery of a teenage girl and a young man's mutilated bodies on a railway track, with a missing person complaint previously filed for the girl.

Key Points Mutilated bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man, Anand Kushwaha, were found on a railway track in Hathras.

Police identified the deceased using Aadhaar cards and railway tickets found at the scene.

The girl's mother had filed a missing person complaint on June 1, stating her daughter was enticed away.

Investigation revealed the girl was travelling with Anand and another youth before her disappearance.

A post-mortem examination is underway as police continue their investigation into the mysterious deaths.

The bodies of a teenage girl and a 25-year-old man were found in a mutilated condition along a railway track near Darshana village in the Hathras district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the bodies were recovered on Monday in the Mursan police station area, and their identities were later established with the help of Aadhaar cards and railway tickets found at the spot. The deceased were identified as a 17-year-old girl and Anand Kushwaha (25), a resident of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Investigation Underway In Hathras Deaths

The girl's mother had lodged a complaint on June 1, alleging that her daughter had been enticed away by an unidentified person, police said. According to police, the girl had gone missing from her home on May 30. During the investigation, it came to light that she was allegedly travelling with Anand and another youth, who later returned.

Circle Officer J N Asthana said the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.