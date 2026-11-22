Families in Manipur finally received the bodies of four villagers killed on October 19, following a crucial agreement between the Joint Action Committee and the state government, bringing a measure of closure to the tragic incident.

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Key Points Bodies of four villagers killed on October 19 in Manipur's Imphal East district were handed over to families on Sunday.

The handover followed an agreement between the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the state government after a meeting on November 19.

The victims were part of a group collecting firewood when armed assailants opened fire, leading to four deaths.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, and security forces recovered a significant cache of firearms and explosives.

Ex-gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh was provided to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured on Friday.

The bodies of four villagers killed in Manipur's Imphal East district on October 19 while they were out collecting firewood were handed over to their families on Sunday, following an agreement between the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the state government.

Agreement Reached For Handover

JAC co-convenor T Somorjit told reporters outside the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) morgue that the decision to take custody of the bodies and perform the last rites was taken after a meeting with the state government on November 19.

"The JAC had submitted an 11-point charter of demands, and the authorities had initiated action on several of them," he said.

The four victims were among 14 villagers from Nongshum who had gone to collect firewood at Khongbal Sunulok Hill, along the Imphal East-Kangpokpi district boundary, on October 19.

Armed assailants allegedly opened fire on the group, killing two people on the spot and injuring five others. Two of the injured later succumbed to their wounds, taking the death toll to four.

Investigation And Compensation

The deceased were identified as Arubam Ronil (35), Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51), Kshetrimayum Sushil (32) and Sorokhaibam Ibomcha (58).

Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident. Acting on their disclosures, security forces recovered 12 firearms, 1,095 rounds of ammunition and explosives, including INSAS rifles, AK-47s, an M16 rifle, a sniper rifle and a handmade rocket launcher, police said.

The district administration on Friday provided ex-gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the four deceased and Rs 2 lakh each to the three injured persons.

The last rites were performed after the families took custody of the bodies.