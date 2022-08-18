News
Boat with weapons found off Raigad coast, cops say no threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 18, 2022 16:06 IST
A boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday, officials said adding that there was no security threat.

IMAGE: Three AK-47 rifles and some bullets were found on the boat and the police were conducting further investigation. Photograph: ANI

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast.

It later drifted and grounded ashore, a Coast Guard official said.

Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.

 

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed the spot and searched the boat.

Three AK-47 rifles and some bullets were found on the boat and the police were conducting further investigation, a police official said.

A Coast Guard official said there is no security threat.

"It is a UK registered yacht which was sailing from Oman to Europe. It had given a distress call and people onboard were rescued by ships in the vicinity of Muscat on June 26," the official said.

The yacht also carried some small arms of the AK series, he said.

The arms vendor has been contacted and the serial numbers of the weapons found onboard match with the ones missing from the vendor's inventory, the official said.

"Since a yacht moves slowly, it is permitted to carry small weapons. When the people onboard abandoned the boat, they did not carry the weapons with them," the official said.

Later, the boat drifted and grounded ashore.

The official said the yacht was badly damaged and partly submerged after being battered by the monsoon winds.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Indian Coast Guard aircraft chases away Pak warship
Kerala HC orders detention of Russian cargo ship
Pak Navy rescues 9 Indians as vessel capsizes in sea
Ananya, Janhvi's Fun Bikini Styles
Govt blocks 8 YouTube channels for 'disinformation'
'Will fight K'taka polls under collective leadership'
Netaji's daughter to seek DNA test of his ashes
The War Against Coronavirus

Will Navy Choose Super Hornet or Rafale Marine?

China downplays concerns as spy ship docks in Lanka

