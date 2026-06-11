Unlicensed Boats Blamed For Deadly Capsizing In Beed

Following a tragic boat capsizing in Beed's Purushottampuri that claimed two lives, authorities have suspended all boat services amidst allegations of unlicensed operators and severe safety equipment deficiencies.

Key Points Boat services at Purushottampuri, Beed, suspended after a capsizing incident killed two women.

Local residents allege private operators run ferry services without licences or safety equipment.

The incident involved an overcrowded boat carrying nearly 50 passengers, leading to two drownings.

Majalgaon Rural Police have suspended all boat services, but no FIR has been registered yet.

Purushottampuri is a significant pilgrimage site, attracting devotees for a holy dip in the Godavari.

Boat services at Purushottampuri, a pilgrimage site on the banks of the Godavari river in Beed district, have been suspended following Wednesday's capsizing incident which claimed two lives. Local residents alleged that several private operators had been running ferry services without licences, fitness certificates or safety equipment such as life jackets.

Safety Concerns After Boat Tragedy

Two women drowned when an overcrowded boat carrying nearly 50 passengers overturned in deep waters on Wednesday near the site. Majalgaon Rural Police on Thursday suspended all boat services, said an official.

Purushottampuri, known as the only temple in the country dedicated to Lord Purushottam, attracts lakhs of devotees during the Adhik Maas festival. Pilgrims traditionally take a holy dip in the Godavari before offering prayers.

Inspector Vijay Ramod of Majalgaon Rural Police Station said no FIR has been registered so far as the relatives of the deceased have yet to lodge a formal complaint.