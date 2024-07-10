News
Rediff.com  » News » BMW hit-and-run: Mihir Shah sent to police custody till July 16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 10, 2024 19:46 IST
A court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in police custody till July 16.

IMAGE: Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, is being produced before the Sewri court, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah, 24, was arrested on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and leaving her husband injured.

On Wednesday, he was produced before chief metropolitan magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale, who sent him to police custody.

 

During the hearing, the police told the court it was a 'cruel, heartless crime'.

They said the accused should be given maximum custody as they need to probe who helped him to escape and also since the car's number plate is yet to be recovered.

Mihir was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area Sunday morning.

According to the police, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped seats with his driver Rajrishi Bidawat and fled in another vehicle. The driver allegedly ran over her while reversing the BMW.

After being on the run since the accident, Mihir was finally arrested on Tuesday.

Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, is a Shiv Sena politician from the adjoining Palghar district. According to the police, he actively ensured Mihir's escape after the crash.

Rajesh Shah, who is currently out on bail, was on Wednesday sacked from the post of the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena.

Driver Bidawat, who was sitting in the car and allegedly swapped driver's seat with Mihir, is already in police custody till July 11.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
