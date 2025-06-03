HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BMC scraps Turkish robotic lifebuoy deal over Pak support

BMC scraps Turkish robotic lifebuoy deal over Pak support

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 09:36 IST

x

The Mumbai civic body has scrapped its plan to procure Turkey-made robotic lifebuoys for deployment across half-a-dozen beaches, officials said, a move coming in the backdrop of Ankara facing backlash in India for supporting Pakistan.

IMAGE: The BMC faced strong criticism from political parties for the deal after Turkey extended diplomatic and military support to Islamabad during the last month's military confrontation between India and Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The remotely-operated rescue machines, designed to assist lifeguards in saving people from drowning, were to be deployed at Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa and Gorai beaches, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani replied in the affirmative when asked if the civic body has scrapped the plan to procure robotic lifebuoys manufactured in Turkey.

 

Each unit of the machine was equipped with dual water jets, a 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery, and had the capacity to carry up to 200 kg. It could travel 800 metres into the sea at speeds up to 18 km/h and operate for about an hour, as per officials.

The civic body faced strong criticism from political parties for the deal after Turkey extended diplomatic and military support to Islamabad during the last month's military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Political leaders, including of the ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena, had questioned the procurement of the equipment from foreign supplier instead of promoting indigenous alternatives.

Turkey's open support to Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, triggered broader domestic calls for a boycott of goods made in the Eurasian country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why India Is Angry with Turkiye
Why India Is Angry with Turkiye
India's trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan
India's trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan
JNU, Jamia suspend ties with all Turkish institutions
JNU, Jamia suspend ties with all Turkish institutions
DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease
DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease
UP traders to boycott Turkish imports over Pak support
UP traders to boycott Turkish imports over Pak support

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

Motorola G86, G56: Long-Lasting Battery Phones

VIDEOS

'Making great cars', Elon Musk's father lauds Tata, Mahindra6:13

'Making great cars', Elon Musk's father lauds Tata, Mahindra

Bihar minor rape victim dies after being made to wait for hrs in ambulance2:52

Bihar minor rape victim dies after being made to wait for...

Nanga Thub emerging as tourist draw in Rajouri1:42

Nanga Thub emerging as tourist draw in Rajouri

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD