News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BMC denies nod for Sena Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Shinde's MLA moves HC

BMC denies nod for Sena Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Shinde's MLA moves HC

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 22, 2022 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has denied permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction for holding Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, a top BMC official said on Thursday.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The permission has been denied on the basis of law and order issue raised by the Mumbai police, according to civic officials.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI that the civic administration has denied permission to both the Shiv Sena factions for holding a rally at the Shivaji Park on the occasion of Dussehra on October 5. 

 

The civic body has sent letters to both the factions conveying about the denial of permission, officials said.

On August 22, Anil Desai of the Thackeray-led Sena had applied to the BMC for permission to hold the rally at the iconic park in central Mumbai.

Later, on August 30, MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Shinde faction had also applied for nod from the civic body's G-North ward for holding the Dussehra rally.

Last week, the Shinde faction got the nod for holding a rally at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, MLA Sada Sarvankar, of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, filed an application in the Bombay high court on Thursday, asking the court to not hear or decide the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's petition for permission to hold their annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Sarvankar said if the HC passes any order on the issue, then it would cause impediment on the ongoing dispute on who represents the "real Shiv Sena".

The application is likely to be mentioned on Thursday before a division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata, which is scheduled to hear the petition filed by Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and its secretary Anil Desai on Wednesday seeking permission to hold the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park on October 5.

In his application, Sarvankar, the MLA from Dadar in Mumbai, said he belongs to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, who is the "Mukyaneta of Shiv Sena".

He claimed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is "misleading and misrepresentation" (of facts) as they do not belong to the real Shiv Sena political party.

"As on date, there exists a dispute on who represents the real Shiv Sena and the issue is pending before the Election Commission of India and also the Supreme Court," the application said.

Under the garb of the present petition, the petitioners (Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) were trying to lay claim on the Shiv Sena, it said.

Sarvankar said on August 30 he had also filed an application to the Mumbai civic body seeking permission to hold the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

He claimed the majority support from the Shiv Sena is for Eknath Shinde, and Uddhav Thackeray has no support within the party.

 "In the past, this applicant (Sarvankar) was the one who used to file application to the BMC seeking permission to hold the rally at Shivaji Park," Sarvankar said in the plea.

 The plea sought the HC to stay the hearing on the petition filed by Thackeray led Sena till the ECI and the Supreme Court hear and finally decide on the dispute.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Team Uddhav to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Team Uddhav to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Uddhav faction to move court for Dussehra rally nod
Uddhav faction to move court for Dussehra rally nod
Dussehra rally: Team Uddhav hopes to get Shivaji Park
Dussehra rally: Team Uddhav hopes to get Shivaji Park
Anti-War Protests Hits Putin's Russia
Anti-War Protests Hits Putin's Russia
RSS chief meets Imams, talks hijab row, Gyanvapi case
RSS chief meets Imams, talks hijab row, Gyanvapi case
Recipe: Crispy Paneer Bread Pakora
Recipe: Crispy Paneer Bread Pakora
106 PFI members held in 'largest-ever' NIA crackdown
106 PFI members held in 'largest-ever' NIA crackdown
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will Uddhav get Shivaji Park? Hearing in HC today

Will Uddhav get Shivaji Park? Hearing in HC today

Uddhav-led Sena moves HC for Dussehra rally nod

Uddhav-led Sena moves HC for Dussehra rally nod

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances