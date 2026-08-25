BMC demolishes unauthorised constructions at posh Mumbai high-rise

The Mumbai civic body has commenced a significant demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in the upscale Rustomjee Crown high-rise in Prabhadevi.

IMAGE: The Rustomjee Crown tower, housing politicians and businessmen, was found to have flats with enclosed common areas valued at Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.50 crore. Photograph: Courtesy Rustomjee Crown

Key Points Mumbai civic body began demolishing unauthorised constructions in a posh Prabhadevi high-rise, Rustomjee Crown.

The action was initiated based on complaints from RTI activist Santosh Daundkar regarding illegal alterations and misuse of common spaces.

The Rustomjee Crown tower, housing politicians and businessmen, was found to have flats with enclosed common areas valued at Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.50 crore.

BMC had previously issued 128 notices under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

The demolition drive, involving police security, started in three flats and is scheduled to continue over the next few days.

The Mumbai civic body on Monday began demolishing unauthorised constructions inside some flats at a posh high-rise in Prabhadevi area, officials said.

The civic body initiated action at Rustomjee Crown residential tower based on complaints lodged by RTI activist Santosh Daundkar alleging unauthorised construction and alterations, amalgamation of flats, and misuse of free-of-FSI areas by converting common spaces into habitable areas.

Details Of The Allegations

According to Daundkar's complaint, Rustomjee Crown has two wings, A and B, with 63 floors each, while a third wing, C, is under construction and will have 65 floors.

The project has three- to five-bedroom apartments ranging from 1,335 to 3,072 square feet.

The tower houses apartments owned by some politicians and businessmen.

Also, some foreign consulate officers and top executives are residents of the multi-storey building, as per the complaint.

Daundkar alleged that some flat owners had enclosed common spaces and converted them into habitable areas measuring around 450 to 800 square feet.

He claimed that, as per the prevailing market rates, the value of the allegedly illegally enclosed spaces was around Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.50 crore.

Civic Body's Enforcement Action

In a communication to Daundkar in March 2026, the BMC said it had already issued 128 notices under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Section 53(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act in connection with unauthorised work at the tower.

The civic body said further action would be initiated after following due process of law and in accordance with a Supreme Court judgment, referred to in its communication.

Accordingly, demolition action was carried out in three flats on Monday, officials said.

Despite repeated attempts, G-South ward officer Swapnaja Kshirsagar did not respond to phone calls or text messages.

However, civic officials said the ward team comprising 15 labourers, 10 staff and officers carried out demolition under police security in three flats on the first day, and the drive would continue over the next few days.