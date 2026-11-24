Following a shocking assault in a Kurla garden, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is taking decisive action, considering Maharashtra Security Force deployment and increased police patrols to enhance public safety in Mumbai's vulnerable green spaces.

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Key Points The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is considering deploying Maharashtra Security Force personnel at "vulnerable" gardens in Mumbai.

This decision follows an assault on a young couple at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West, which came to light last week via a viral video.

The civic body will also request increased patrolling from the Mumbai Police at these identified locations.

BMC's L-ward on Monday issued a notice to a madrassa adjoining the Kurla garden, seeking documents and planning an inspection this week.

State minister Nitesh Rane reacted to the incident by alleging that madrassas preach violence.

Following an assault on a young couple in suburban Kurla, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering deploying Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel at "vulnerable" gardens, a senior official said on Tuesday.

BMC's Security Measures

The civic body would also write to the Mumbai Police seeking increased patrolling at such locations, the official told PTI.

Six to eight boys aged between 12 and 15 allegedly assaulted a young man and his female friend at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West. The incident at the public garden came to light when a video went viral last week.

The official said the civic body was identifying "vulnerable gardens". Based on the assessment, it would seek deployment of MSF personnel at these locations.

Meanwhile, the BMC's L-ward on Monday issued a notice to the madrassa adjoining the garden in Kurla, asking its authorities to produce relevant documents.

Civic officials will inspect the madrassa this week, it said.

Reacting to the incident of assault, state minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane had alleged that madrasas do not impart proper education and only preach violence.