Blue tees, jeans: Akhilesh gives Samajwadi student wing a new look

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has unveiled a new blue T-shirt and jeans dress code for its student wing, the Chhatra Sabha, alongside a two-week awareness campaign aimed at connecting with young voters and promoting the party's socialist ideology and values.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a 'Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha' press conference for student members at party's office, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Samajwadi Party's Chhatra Sabha adopts blue T-shirt and jeans as its new dress code for youth engagement.

A two-week student awareness campaign will be launched to connect with young people in educational institutions.

The blue colour symbolises ideology, democracy, the Constitution, and the 'Bahujan samaj', while jeans represent rebellion and workers.

The initiative aims to familiarise students with SP's ideology and socialist values, aligning with the PDA campaign for social justice.

Feedback received from students during the campus outreach will be considered for the party's future manifesto.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the party's student wing has adopted a blue T-shirt and jeans as its new dress code and will launch a two-week student awareness campaign to connect with young people in educational institutions.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said the Chhatra Sabha would reach out to students not only to enrol them as members but also to familiarise them with the Samajwadi Party's ideology and socialist values.

"The new generation has a new way of thinking. Therefore, there should also be a new uniform. With the new uniform of blue T-shirt and jeans, our Chhatra Sabha workers will go among students and youth and connect them with the party," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Connecting With Youth Through New Initiatives

He said a two-week student awareness week would be organised during which members of the student wing would visit campuses, universities, colleges and hostels.

"They will not only enrol students as members but will also take the Samajwadi Party's ideology to them and explain how they can associate themselves with the party," he said.

The former chief minister said the dress was not just about appearance but represented the party's ideology and values.

"A uniform is not just a uniform. When we come in a uniform, inequality disappears and a sense of uniformity is visible. Uniform brings uniformity," he said.

Symbolism Behind The Blue And Jeans

Explaining the choice of blue, Yadav said the colour was associated with ideology, democracy, the Constitution, the sky, the 'Bahujan samaj' and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Earlier, Chhatra Sabha workers used to wear red shirts or kurtas. "Blue is connected with ideology, democracy and the Constitution. It has also been associated with the Bahujan community and Babasaheb.

"Today, even sports grounds that used to have green fields have increasingly turned into blue turf," he said.

Yadav also described blue jeans as a symbol historically associated with workers and rebellion against injustice.

"Jeans, especially blue jeans, are considered a symbol of rebellion and resistance against injustice. They were originally worn by people who worked in factories, mines and fields. Today, it is difficult to find a member of the new generation who does not wear jeans," he said.

Among the political parties, blue is generally associated with former chief minister Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Promoting Democratic Values And Social Justice

Yadav said the party's objective was to promote democratic values, constitutional principles, fraternity and a sense of global citizenship among young people.

"PDA is progressive, positive, democratic and affirmative action. It is about bringing people together, increasing brotherhood, strengthening social harmony, democratic values and following the Constitution," Yadav said.

The SP president also gave another interpretation to the acronym, saying, "PDA also means 'Prem, Daya, Apnapan' (love, compassion and a sense of belonging). The more love, compassion and belonging we have, the greater the opportunity for more people to join the party and the Chhatra Sabha."

Referring to the party's PDA (acronym for Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak, referring to backwards, Dalits and Muslims) campaign in UP, Yadav said the organisation would seek to connect students and youth with the movement.

He said the party was working to establish a regime based on social justice and would continue its efforts beyond the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"We will work to establish a rule of social justice by bringing together the people of PDA," he said, adding that social harmony was essential for a better future and the government too had a responsibility to preserve harmony in society.

"The greater the harmony in society, the better our future will be. Our democracy and the Constitution given by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar also show us this path," he said.

Yadav said the student wing would also reach out to the younger generation, including Generation Alpha, with new ideas and thinking.

He added that the feedback received from students during the campus outreach campaign would also be considered for inclusion in the party's future manifesto.

SP's Vision And Critique Of BJP

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav alleged that its leaders were afraid of colours but not of God.

"These BJP people are often afraid of colours but they are not afraid of God. They should fear God, not colours," he said, while also alleging that the ruling party was behind negative campaigns on social media.

Replying to a question, he said, "Who started the negative campaign? Who is carrying out negative and personal messaging?

"If the BJP is doing it, is it ready to face the BJP? If you put it out officially, we will also respond officially," Yadav said.

Clarifying that the new attire was specifically for the Chhatra Sabha, Yadav said the dress code of the party's other wings would remain unchanged.

"This is the dress of the Chhatra Sabha. The dress of other wings will remain what it is. The thinking of the new generation is new, and that is why the new dress has been introduced," he said.