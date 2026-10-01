Blue Drum Murder: Convicts Counselled After Emotional Verdict

Convicted in the high-profile Blue Drum murder case, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla are receiving counselling in jail as they await their sentencing on October 14, highlighting the emotional toll of the verdict and the lasting impact of the crime in Meerut.

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Key Points Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, convicted in the Blue Drum murder case, are receiving counselling in jail due to emotional distress after the verdict.

The court is scheduled to pronounce their sentence on October 14, following their conviction for the murder of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput.

Muskan Rastogi, who has a 10-month-old daughter with her in jail, has expressed concerns about her child's future.

The murder, which involved dismembering the body and concealing it in a blue drum, occurred on March 4, 2025.

Properties associated with the crime, including the murder house and Muskan's father's house, remain unsold due to the case's notoriety in Meerut.

Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, convicted in the murder of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput in the sensational Blue Drum case, have undergone counselling in jail after they allegedly became emotional and ate very little following the court's verdict, officials said on Thursday.

The two will be sentenced on October 14, with the court having given them 15 days to present their arguments on why their punishment should be reduced.

Convicts' Emotional State In Jail

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma told PTI: "Both the convicts had refused to eat dinner on Wednesday night after being pronounced guilty. They ate only a small quantity of food after jail officials counselled them."

"Counselling was also conducted on Thursday, following which they again ate sparingly," Sharma said, adding that the jail administration was preparing to continue the sessions in view of their mental state.

"Sahil was seen crying in jail for the first time, while Muskan also appeared quite distressed," he said.

Muskan, who has a 10-month-old daughter staying with her in jail, also expressed concern about the child's future and raised questions in this regard, the jail superintendent said. Under the rules, a child can stay with her mother in jail until she turns six, he added.

Court Proceedings And Sentencing

The court convicted the two on Wednesday during a hearing conducted through video conferencing, in which Muskan appeared along with her daughter. The court held that the evidence on record established that the two had jointly committed the crime.

Both were given an opportunity to present their arguments on sentencing, including reasons why they should be awarded a lesser punishment. The court will pronounce the sentence on October 14.

Following the verdict, Rajput's mother Renu Devi and brother Rahul became emotional and demanded the death penalty for the convicts. The family said it had faith in the judiciary but wanted the maximum punishment for the two.

The Blue Drum Murder Case Details

According to police, Rajput was murdered on March 4, 2025. The accused allegedly dismembered his body and concealed the remains in a blue drum filled with cement. Muskan and Sahil were arrested following an investigation, during which the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses before the court.

Nearly 19 months after the crime came to light, the narrow lane in Meerut's Brahmpuri locality where the murder took place continues to be associated with the case.

Impact On Properties And Localities

The house where the crime was committed has remained locked since the incident. Its owner, Ompal Singh, told local media that his sons live abroad and he himself does not reside in the property.

Singh said he had been unable to find either a tenant or a buyer for the house since the murder, with locals continuing to refer to it as the "murder house". He said he was trying to sell the property but had not found a buyer so far.

A two-storey house belonging to Muskan's father, Pramod Rastogi, located around 200 metres from the crime scene, is also being put up for sale by the family. Relatives said the property was valued at around Rs 70-75 lakh, but no buyer had come forward so far.

The sentencing on October 14 is now being keenly awaited by the families involved in the case.