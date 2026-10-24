Blue Drum Murder Convicts Appeal Death Sentence In High Court

Convicts Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla have moved the Allahabad High Court to challenge their death sentence in the infamous blue drum murder case, citing an arbitrary verdict based on circumstantial evidence.

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Key Points Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, convicted in the blue drum murder case, have challenged their death sentence in the Allahabad High Court.

The appeal, filed on Friday, argues the trial court's verdict was illegal and arbitrary, based on speculation rather than established legal principles.

Convicts contend the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, relying solely on circumstantial evidence.

Appellants highlight alleged contradictions in witness statements and lack of evidence like CCTV footage or purchase receipts for key items.

The High Court is expected to hear the matter next week, following the death penalty verdict given on October 14.

The two convicts in the blue drum murder case - Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla - have approached the Allahabad High Court challenging their death sentence by a Meerut court.

High Court To Hear Appeal Next Week

A division bench of the high court is likely to hear the matter next week.

The court had convicted the two on September 30 for the murder of Muskan's husband Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy officer, and for attempting to conceal his body. The death penalty was given on October 14.

Senior Jail Superintendent of Meerut district jail Viresh Raj Sharma told PTI that the appeal on behalf of Sahil and Muskan was filed on Friday by senior advocate Sushil Shukla.

The lawyer said both Sahil and Muskan had consented to appoint him as their counsel, following which the lower court's verdict was challenged.

Grounds For Challenging The Verdict

In their appeal, the two convicts described the trial court's verdict as illegal and arbitrary and urged the high court to acquit them of all charges under the relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Their appeal also contends that the prosecution failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence, but the trial court arrived at its conclusion on the basis of speculation and conjecture while overlooking established legal principles, they claimed.

The appellants also pointed to alleged contradictions in the statements of witnesses regarding the purchase of the weapon, cement and drum.

They have argued that neither CCTV footage nor valid purchase receipts were produced to substantiate these transactions.

Procedural Lapses Alleged By Appellants

Other grounds raised in the appeal include the alleged absence of signatures of independent witnesses on recovery memos, violations of videography procedures and the absence of mandatory certificates required for electronic evidence.

Saurabh was murdered in the Brahmpuri police station area of Meerut on March 3, 2025. Sahil and Muskan then concealed his body in a blue plastic drum filled with cement and concrete in an attempt to dispose of it. The case had triggered widespread outrage after it came to light.

Following an investigation, police arrested Muskan and Sahil. District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the verdict of death sentence that came after 126 hearings and a 13-month trial.