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Home  » News » Blocked roof exit, cooking heaters: Probe reveals more lapses in Delhi hotel fire

Blocked roof exit, cooking heaters: Probe reveals more lapses in Delhi hotel fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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June 04, 2026 15:56 IST

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The Delhi Police are intensifying their probe into the tragic Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 21 lives, focusing on a blocked roof exit and the alleged use of cooking heaters in guest rooms, as hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj faces arrest and charges of culpable homicide.

Delhi hotel fire

IMAGE: Police officers stand at the site a day after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Investigators found the hotel's roof exit was blocked and cooking heaters were used in multiple guest rooms, which are now key focus areas of the probe.
  • Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide, while a Look Out Circular has been issued against his wife.
  • The hotel manager, Jai Mishra, remains absconding, and police have formed five teams to trace and arrest him.
  • The property allegedly operated around 25 rooms despite having permission for only six under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy.
  • The building reportedly lacked mandatory fire safety clearance and had alleged violations like sealed windows and a single entry-exit point.

The Delhi Police on Thursday scoured the fire-ravaged hotel building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar and found that the exit to the roof was blocked and that cooking heaters were being used in multiple guest rooms, officials said.

These findings have emerged as the key focus areas of the probe into the tragedy that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday, as police formed five dedicated teams to trace and arrest the manager of the hotel, Jai Mishra, who remains absconding.

Investigators are looking at all aspects, including alleged violations of building norms, fire safety lapses, illegal construction, the actual ownership of the bed and breakfast establishment and the circumstances that may have contributed to the high death toll, officials said.

"Locals, shopkeepers, hotel staff and other witnesses are also being questioned as part of the investigation," a police officer said.

Investigation Focus and Arrests

Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and his wife amid concerns that they could attempt to leave the country.

Bajaj has told police during interrogation that he had handed over the hotel's management to Mishra and that all related licenses were issued in Mishra's name.

Police sources said Bajaj was the "actual owner" of the property, but the bed-and-breakfast licence was obtained in the name of Jai Mishra.

Investigators said the blocked roof access may have denied occupants a crucial escape route when thick smoke engulfed the narrow five-storey structure, while the presence of cooking heaters in several rooms occupied by foreign nationals is being examined to determine whether it had any role in the incident.

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, killing 21 people, many of them foreign nationals, and injuring dozens of others.

Forensic Examination and Key Witness Search

A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is scheduled to revisit the site to conduct a detailed examination of the building and determine the precise cause of the blaze, officials said.

Police are also searching for a key eyewitness, identified as Kesar Singh, whose testimony is considered crucial in establishing the exact origin and sequence of events leading to the fire.

The probe has further revealed alleged large-scale violations in the operation of the property.

According to investigators, the property was purchased by Bajaj from a person identified as Ahluwalia in 2022. At the time of the purchase, the building consisted of two-and-a-half floors and Bajaj subsequently added more floors, taking the structure to nearly five storeys, officials said.

Police believe Bajaj had the option of fleeing abroad as both his children are settled overseas. As a precautionary measure, a Look Out Circular has been issued against him and his wife.

Alleged Violations and Management Structure

Police sources said Bajaj initially rented out rooms to customers and obtained a licence for operating a tea shop.

Over time, the property was converted into a bed-and-breakfast and operating as an establishment far beyond what it had permissions for.

Investigators have found that while Bajaj was the real owner of the property, the bed-and-breakfast licence was obtained in the name of Jai Mishra, the sources said.

Mishra, who was hired by Bajaj in 2022, was handling the day-to-day operations of the establishment, including accounts and management.

Before joining Bajaj at the hotel, Mishra worked as an accountant with a private firm in the Malviya Nagar area, they said.

The establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.

Safety Lapses and Legal Action

Officials have said the building did not possess a mandatory fire safety clearance despite allegedly exceeding the height threshold requiring a No Objection Certificate from the Delhi Fire Services.

The structure housed a restaurant on the ground floor while the basement and upper floors were being used for guest accommodation.

Investigators are also examining allegations that sealed windows, a single entry-exit point and a sensor-operated main door hampered evacuation efforts.

The police have arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and registered a case under charges including culpable homicide.

Police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (offence of mischief by fire), 324(5) (wrongful damage of property), 125(a) (penalise negligence act that endangers human life and safety), 125(b) (grievous hurt by negligence) and 287 BNS (negligence conduct with respect of fire). The role of all those involved in the ownership, management and licensing of the property will be examined, police said.

Meanwhile, authorities said the bodies of the foreign nationals killed in the fire will be handed over to their respective embassies and families only after DNA profiling and completion of all legal formalities to ensure proper identification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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