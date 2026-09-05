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Blind Children Celebrate Dahi Handi

By REDIFF NEWS September 05, 2026 14:49 IST 1 Minute Read
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Blind students celebrate Dahi Handi

IMAGE: Blind students celebrate Dahi Handi with enthusiasm at the Kamla Mehta Blind School in Dadar, north central Mumbai, marking the Janmashtami festival, here and below. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Blind students at the Kamla Mehta Blind School in Dadar, north central Mumbai, celebrated the spirit of Janmashtami with enthusiasm.

The students took part in traditional Dahi Handi festivities, bringing energy, joy and a strong sense of togetherness to the celebration.

The event showcased their enthusiasm and participation in cultural traditions while highlighting the importance of inclusion and equal opportunities.

With cheerful faces and spirited participation, the celebration turned the school premises into a lively festive space.

Blind students celebrate Dahi Handi

 

Blind students celebrate Dahi Handi

 

Blind students celebrate Dahi Handi

 

Blind students celebrate Dahi Handi

 

Blind students celebrate Dahi Handi

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

More News Coverage

Dahi HandiJanmashtamiMumbaiKamla Mehta Blind SchoolDadar

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