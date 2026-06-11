Blessings of 140 crore Indians my greatest strength: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a historic milestone, becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record, and attributing his success to the collective aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being felicitated by BJP president Nitin Nabin as he chairs a high-level NDA Conclave at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record.

Modi expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, NDA leaders, Vice President Radhakrishnan, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for their congratulatory messages.

He attributed his achievements to the collective efforts and aspirations of 140 crore Indians, emphasising the spirit of 'Antyodaya'.

Modi highlighted the NDA's role in strengthening democracy, deepening cooperative federalism, and accelerating development over the past 12 years.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to building a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) that is prosperous and proud of its civilisational heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked President Droupadi Murmu and National Democratic Alliance chief ministers and leaders for their warm wishes on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected PM and said whatever has been achieved over the years is the result of the collective efforts and aspirations of the people of India.

In separate messages, Modi also said the NDA's journey has been defined by a shared resolve to further national interest and regional aspirations and this spirit has strengthened the country's democracy, deepened cooperative federalism and accelerated development.

He also appreciated Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for their congratulatory messages.

PM Modi's Gratitude And Vision

"Rashtrapati Ji, I am grateful to you for your warm wishes and kind words. Whatever has been achieved over the years is the result of the collective efforts and aspirations of the people of India," Modi said.

The prime minister said the affection and blessings of 140 crore Indians are his greatest strength and inspiration and he was particularly glad that the President mentioned PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan in her congratulatory message.

"Our government remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society in the true spirit of Antyodaya," he said.

NDA's Role In National Development

Thanking the chief ministers and leaders of the NDA for their wishes, Modi said the NDA's journey has been defined by a shared resolve to further national interest and regional aspirations.

'This spirit has strengthened our democracy, deepened cooperative federalism and accelerated development. Over the last 12 years, the NDA has provided a stable government that has furthered progress across sectors. We will continue working together with renewed vigour in service of the nation and the vision of Viksit Bharat,' he said in a post on X.

The post also carried a picture of NDA leaders, who attended the conclave of the ruling alliance on Wednesday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

A Historic Milestone In Indian Democracy

Thanking Vice President Radhakrishnan, the prime minister said the trust and blessings of the people of India inspire him to work harder in service of the nation.

"All my efforts will continue to be guided by the aim of building a Viksit Bharat that is prosperous and proud of our civilisational heritage. No stone will be left unturned in fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of our fellow Indians," he said.

Thanking Birla, Modi said this historic milestone in Indian democracy is the superb outcome of the boundless blessings and affection of the people.

"We all together will continue to advance with even greater resolve the pledge to build a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous India," he said.

Modi on Wednesday surpassed the record of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to become the country's longest-serving elected PM.

He crossed Nehru's record of 4,398 days in office as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections.

Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.