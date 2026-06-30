'Blatant act of aggression': India slams Pak air strikes on Afghanistan

India has strongly condemned Pakistan's recent air strikes on Afghan territory, labelling them a "blatant act of aggression" and a significant threat to regional peace and stability.

IMAGE: A man sits in front of a destroyed building after an attack, which the Taliban say was an airstrike carried out by Pakistan's security forces, in Samkani District, Paktia Province, Afghanistan, June 29, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points India strongly condemned Pakistan's air strikes on Afghan territory, citing civilian casualties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the strikes a "blatant act of aggression" and a "direct threat" to regional peace.

MEA stated Pakistan's actions reflect a "persistent pattern of reckless behaviour" and an attempt to externalise internal failures.

Afghanistan's foreign ministry alleged 36 civilian deaths and 163 injuries, calling the strikes a violation of sovereignty.

India expressed condolences to Afghan families and reiterated unwavering support for Afghanistan's sovereignty.

India on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's air strikes on Afghan territory in which several civilians were killed, calling them a "blatant act of aggression" and a "direct threat" to regional peace and stability.

MEA Slams Pakistan's Reckless Behaviour

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said, "It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders."

Pakistan on Monday said its security forces killed 29 militants in a ground operation near the Afghan border and subsequent cross-border strikes, as Islamabad and Kabul summoned each other's charge d'affaires to lodge diplomatic protests over the latest escalation.

However, the Afghan foreign ministry in a series of posts on X alleged that Pakistani air strikes on residential areas killed 36 civilians, including women and children, and injured 163 others. It described the strikes as a violation of international law, humanitarian principles and Afghanistan's sovereignty.

Pakistan has not immediately responded to the Afghan allegations.

In its statement, the MEA said, "India strongly condemns Pakistan's air-strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability."

India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its "unwavering support" for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement said.