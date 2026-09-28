'Blasting music with DJ not Bhakti': Allu Sirish's complaint sparks row

Telugu actor Allu Sirish has sparked a debate after complaining to Hyderabad Police about a temple playing loud music late at night, emphasizing civic sense over devotion.

IMAGE: Telugu actor Allu Sirish. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telugu actor Allu Sirish reported a Hanuman temple in Hyderabad for playing loud music late into the night, disturbing residents.

Sirish stated the noise, exceeding allowed decibels, affected elderly people, children, and working professionals in his society.

The actor clarified his complaint was about civic sense and noise pollution, not an attack on religious devotion, after facing online backlash.

Hyderabad Police acknowledged the complaint made via 'X' and forwarded the matter to the SHO of Filmnagar for necessary action.

The incident sparked a debate online regarding the balance between religious practices and adherence to civic noise regulations.

Telugu actor Allu Sirish has approached the Hyderabad police over the alleged loud music being played at a temple in Hyderabad in the late night hours, though he clarified that he complained about civic sense not devotion.

Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and son of prominent producer Allu Aravind, said elderly people and children are disturbed by the loud music, played beyond allowed decibels and urged the police to look into the matter.

Actor's Initial Complaint

The actor in a post on 'X' on Sunday night said : "Respected @hydcitypolice. I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained to the Film Nagar PS. They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn't stop."

"Many elders, children and working ppl in our society and disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you," he added.

Sirish also posted a video in the post.

Police Response And Public Reaction

Following the post, the Hyderabad police said the matter has been shared with the SHO of Filmnagar for necessary action.

However, some netizens criticised Sirish, questioning whether he would raise similar concerns if others religions were involved.

"We understand bro as a hindu we also support you but you should also definitely question other religion," a social media user said.

Another user wrote, "Wearing a Hanuman T-shirt and posting temple photos does not make you religious. Real devotion does not come with selective outrage. You cry only when it is Hinduism. This selective activism is what exposes you. Shame on people like you."

A social media post read: "Then why you never questioned about year end (31st Dec late night celebrations) .. I think you are also part of that right? You should have to raised this question by long time. Just asking."

Sirish Clarifies His Stance

After being trolled over over his post, Sirish in another post on 'X' on Monday said : "Friends.. I am religious myself and pray to Lord Hanuman. Blasting music with DJ setup at 2 am is not Bhakti. What I complained is abt civic sense not devotion. Thank you for understanding.."

Some other social media users supported the actor saying, "Blasting music with DJ setup at 2am is "not Bhakti"...Clear and straight point".