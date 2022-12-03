2 killed in blast near venue of Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Bengal

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a blast near the venue of senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled rally in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The house where blast occurred. Photograph: ANI

The incident took place in Bhupatinagar area, only 1.5 km from Contai town where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting on Saturday, a police officer said.

"The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday and two bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. A few others are injured.

"The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway but the impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident," the senior police officer of Contain sub-division said, adding a forensic team has reached the spot to collect samples.

Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Dilip Ghosh held the TMC responsible for the incident and said that 'only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state'.

Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned why was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee silent on such incidents and demanded a statement from her.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it is very easy for the opposition to blame the ruling party in West Bengal without any evidence.