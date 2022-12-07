News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Blast-like' sound heard near key Jammu bridge, probe underway

'Blast-like' sound heard near key Jammu bridge, probe underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 07, 2022 10:20 IST
Police have launched an investigation after a "blast-like" sound was heard near a checkpoint on a vital bridge here, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: J&K Police SOG personnel during a search operation after a suspected blast sound heard near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Sidhra in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

The sound was heard late Tuesday night near a bridge over the Tawi river, the officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage in the "blast", they said.

 

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said "a blast-like sound was heard near Sidhra bridge checking point. A thorough search is being carried on the spot to verify the matter".

Officials said police reinforcements including Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel have rushed to the area.

A thorough search operation was carried out but no one was arrested during the night-long operation, they said.

Since the bypass is connected with the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, an alert was also sounded and checking of vehicles was intensified.

The officials said forensic teams are visiting the spot to carry forward the probe.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
More like this

Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?

Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?

BSF on drive to detect cross-border tunnels from Pak

BSF on drive to detect cross-border tunnels from Pak

