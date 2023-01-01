News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Blast at Nashik chemical firm; 1 dead, 14 injured in fire

Blast at Nashik chemical firm; 1 dead, 14 injured in fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 01, 2023 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One person was killed and 14 others injured in a fire which broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, officials said.

IMAGE: Massive fire that broke out in a factory in Mundegaon village in Nashik district, on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The blast was so strong that it was heard in nearby villages. The fire and smoke could be seen from a distance.

"Out of the three people trapped, one was rescued and two were yet to be rescued," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters at a programme in Aurangabad district.

 

"The Air Force Station at Deolali (in Nashik district) will make a helicopter available for the rescue operation," he said.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am in the unit located at Mundhegaon along the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Igatpuri taluka when some workers were in the premises, they said.

Mundhegaon is located about 30 km from Nashik and 130 km from Mumbai.

Fire brigade, police and disaster response force teams rushed to the spot.

Firefighting as well as search and rescue operations were underway at the site, officials said.

"A blast led to the fire. A woman died in the incident. Fourteen people have been injured and admitted to hospitals. The condition of four of the injured people is serious," divisional revenue commissioner Radhakrishna Game told reporters.

"Normally, 20 to 25 people work in the plant. But, as it was the first day of the New Year, the number was less on Sunday. As huge grass has grown in the premises and inflammable material is lying everywhere, our first aim is to control the fire. The exact reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. It will take some time," Game added.

CM Shinde said 11 injured people have been admitted to Suyash Hospital in Nashik.

"As it was an automatic plant, there was not much manpower present at the time of the blast. The government will make whatever efforts are needed for the rescue operations, there will be no lacunae. Our officials, district collector, superintendent of police are at the spot," he said.

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar told reporters here that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force and state officials have been informed about the incident.

The SDRF personnel have reached the site, said the minister, who hails from Nashik.

"As many as 100 beds have been kept ready in various hospitals -- Nashik District Civil Hospital, SMBT Hospital and other medical facilities (in case of a need)," she said.

Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse said CM Shinde may visit the spot to take stock of the situation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Fire on film set: 'Everyone is too shaken to return'
Fire on film set: 'Everyone is too shaken to return'
Illegal structures, lack of safety led to Delhi fires
Illegal structures, lack of safety led to Delhi fires
Mundka fire: Scenes of devastation and despair
Mundka fire: Scenes of devastation and despair
BCCI Review Meet: Top brass takes BIG decisions
BCCI Review Meet: Top brass takes BIG decisions
Will Jofra Archer partner Bumrah in IPL 2023?
Will Jofra Archer partner Bumrah in IPL 2023?
Taylor urges Oz to play 5 bowlers to prepare for India
Taylor urges Oz to play 5 bowlers to prepare for India
MEA asks Pak to release over 600 Indian prisoners
MEA asks Pak to release over 600 Indian prisoners
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Two killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's old age home

Two killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's old age home

A timeline of major fire mishaps in Delhi

A timeline of major fire mishaps in Delhi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances