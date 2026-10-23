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Black Cats Take Over Mahakal Temple

By REDIFF NEWS October 23, 2026 15:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of NSG commandos conducting a mock drill at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The operation tested security arrangements and emergency response at the shrine ahead of Simhastha 2028.

The NSG commandos' anti-terror mock drill extended from late Thursday night, October 22 into the early hours of Friday, October 23.

Security teams practised responding to a simulated terror attack, checking emergency routes and evacuating devotees safely.

The operation covered key locations, including Mahakal Lok, Neelkanth Gate, Nandi Gate and the Trinetra Control Room.

The drill was part of preparations for Simhastha 2028, which is expected to draw millions of pilgrims to the city.

Authorities clarified that it was a planned exercise and there was no active threat.

 

NSG Commandos Conduct Temple Security Drill

An NSG commando takes position with his weapon during a mock anti-terror drill

IMAGE: An NSG commando takes position with his weapon during the anti-terror drill. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • National Security Guard commandos conducted a mock drill at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Thursday.
  • The exercise focused on security preparedness at one of Madhya Pradesh's prominent religious destinations.
  • The drill formed part of security readiness measures at the temple.

Security Preparedness at Mahakaleshwar Temple

An NSG commando takes cover behind an intricately carved temple pillar

 
IMAGE: An NSG commando takes cover behind an intricately carved temple pillar during the security exercise. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Commandos Rehearse Emergency Response

NSG commandos, accompanied by a sniffer dog, move through the temple complex during the mock anti-terror operation

IMAGE: NSG commandos, accompanied by a sniffer dog, move through the temple complex during the anti-terror drill. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ujjain Temple Hosts NSG Exercise

NSG commandos advance along the temple wall with their weapons raised during the nighttime security drill

IMAGE: NSG commandos advance along the temple wall with their weapons raised during the nighttime security drill. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Focus on Security at a Major Shrine

NSG personnel take positions around a temple pillar as a sniffer dog joins the team during the mock drill

IMAGE: NSG personnel take positions around a temple pillar as a sniffer dog joins the team during the mock drill. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

NSGUjjainTrinetra Control RoomMahakal LokNandi Gate

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