Black Cats Take Over Mahakal Temple

Glimpses of NSG commandos conducting a mock drill at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The operation tested security arrangements and emergency response at the shrine ahead of Simhastha 2028.

The NSG commandos' anti-terror mock drill extended from late Thursday night, October 22 into the early hours of Friday, October 23.

Security teams practised responding to a simulated terror attack, checking emergency routes and evacuating devotees safely.

The operation covered key locations, including Mahakal Lok, Neelkanth Gate, Nandi Gate and the Trinetra Control Room.

The drill was part of preparations for Simhastha 2028, which is expected to draw millions of pilgrims to the city.

Authorities clarified that it was a planned exercise and there was no active threat.

NSG Commandos Conduct Temple Security Drill

IMAGE: An NSG commando takes position with his weapon during the anti-terror drill. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points National Security Guard commandos conducted a mock drill at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Thursday.

The exercise focused on security preparedness at one of Madhya Pradesh's prominent religious destinations.

The drill formed part of security readiness measures at the temple.

Security Preparedness at Mahakaleshwar Temple

IMAGE: An NSG commando takes cover behind an intricately carved temple pillar during the security exercise. Photograph: ANI Photo

Commandos Rehearse Emergency Response

IMAGE: NSG commandos, accompanied by a sniffer dog, move through the temple complex during the anti-terror drill. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ujjain Temple Hosts NSG Exercise

IMAGE: NSG commandos advance along the temple wall with their weapons raised during the nighttime security drill. Photograph: ANI Photo

Focus on Security at a Major Shrine

IMAGE: NSG personnel take positions around a temple pillar as a sniffer dog joins the team during the mock drill. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff