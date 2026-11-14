Driver Apprehended After Breaking Police Barrier In Solan

A car dramatically broke through police barriers during an 'anti-chitta' drive in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday evening, leading to a police chase and the apprehension of the driver.

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Key Points A car broke through police barriers during an 'anti-chitta' drive in Solan district on Saturday evening.

The driver attempted to flee, hitting a motorcycle and breaking barriers near the Parwanoo Barrier.

Police successfully chased and apprehended the driver, who is from Shimla district.

No police personnel or other individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

A case has been registered, and investigations are currently underway.

A car broke through police barriers set up for an 'anti-chitta' drive in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday evening, creating commotion at the 'naka'.

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Police said the driver tried to flee when the police signalled the black car to stop at the 'naka'.

The driver hit a motorcycle and broke barriers near the Parwanoo Barrier, the entry point into the state on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway.

Police chased the car and apprehended the driver, who hailed from Shimla district.

However, no police personnel or others were injured in the incident. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Police had put up the 'naka' to check vehicles during an 'anti-chitta' campaign.