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Driver Apprehended After Breaking Police Barrier In Solan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 14, 2026 21:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A car dramatically broke through police barriers during an 'anti-chitta' drive in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday evening, leading to a police chase and the apprehension of the driver.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A car broke through police barriers during an 'anti-chitta' drive in Solan district on Saturday evening.
  • The driver attempted to flee, hitting a motorcycle and breaking barriers near the Parwanoo Barrier.
  • Police successfully chased and apprehended the driver, who is from Shimla district.
  • No police personnel or other individuals sustained injuries in the incident.
  • A case has been registered, and investigations are currently underway.

A car broke through police barriers set up for an 'anti-chitta' drive in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday evening, creating commotion at the 'naka'.

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Police said the driver tried to flee when the police signalled the black car to stop at the 'naka'.

 

The driver hit a motorcycle and broke barriers near the Parwanoo Barrier, the entry point into the state on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway.

Police chased the car and apprehended the driver, who hailed from Shimla district.

However, no police personnel or others were injured in the incident. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Police had put up the 'naka' to check vehicles during an 'anti-chitta' campaign.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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