BLA claims 32 Pak soldiers killed in 38 Balochistan attacks in 8 days

The attacks targeted Pakistani military convoys, armoured vehicles, camps and foot patrols, along with police posts, trade routes, bridges, railway infra and vehicles transporting minerals and other commercial goods.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 38 operations carried out across Balochistan between August 1 and August 8, alleging that more than 32 Pakistani military personnel and other alleged operatives were killed and dozens more wounded.

Key Points BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch issued a detailed statement to the media on August 11, outlining the group's claimed operations during the eight days.

The BLA also claimed that several military and armoured vehicles, a quadcopter, bridges and a section of railway track were destroyed.

It further claimed to have seized military equipment and executed an alleged Pakistan Military Intelligence operative who had been detained by the group.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP), BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch issued a detailed statement to the media on August 11, outlining the group's claimed operations during the eight days.

The attacks reportedly targeted Pakistani military convoys, armoured vehicles, camps and foot patrols, along with police posts, trade routes, bridges, railway infrastructure and vehicles transporting minerals and other commercial goods.

The BLA also claimed that several military and armoured vehicles, a quadcopter, bridges and a section of railway track were destroyed.

It further claimed to have seized military equipment and executed an alleged Pakistan Military Intelligence operative who had been detained by the group.

As cited by TBP, the BLA said its operations began on August 1 in the Dasht area of Kalat, where its fighters allegedly attacked four Pakistani military armoured vehicles using rockets and other heavy weapons, causing extensive damage.

The group also claimed an attack on Pakistani military personnel conducting a foot patrol in Kund Umrani, Mastung, in which at least two personnel were allegedly killed and several others wounded.

On August 2, the BLA claimed that its fighters attacked Pakistani forces attempting to advance into Sechi in Washuk, killing two personnel. It also reported an attack on a Pakistani military convoy and vehicles carrying minerals along the Quetta-Taftan route in Nokchah, Chagai, claiming that two vehicles were severely damaged.

The BLA claimed several operations on August 3, including the seizure of a police checkpoint in Nami, Bela, along the Quetta-Karachi highway.

According to the statement cited by TBP, nine police personnel were detained and their weapons and motorcycles seized. The BLA said all except the checkpoint in-charge, Sub-Inspector Gulab, were subsequently released, while Gulab remained in its custody for interrogation.

The group also claimed that two Pakistani military convoys and accompanying commercial vehicles were targeted in Jojki, Chagai.

It alleged that one military vehicle was destroyed by a rocket while another was directly hit, resulting in the deaths of nine personnel and injuries to several others.

The BLA further claimed that it took control of the trade route in Nokchah, carried out snap checks and targeted commercial vehicles.

One vehicle was allegedly set on fire and another damaged by gunfire, while two drivers were detained and later released.

Another BLA unit reportedly targeted a convoy linked to the Saindak Project and other commercial vehicles at Chehatar, with the group claiming to have seized one vehicle.

The group also claimed responsibility for destroying a railway track near Musa Colony in Quetta using explosives and launching multiple grenade rounds at a Pakistani military post in Alandur, Buleda.

According to TBP, the BLA said its operations continued on August 4, when its fighters allegedly destroyed a bridge on a trade route near Jojki in Yakmach, Chagai.

The group claimed that Pakistani forces and commercial vehicles were subsequently ambushed at the same location.

The BLA said the engagement lasted around 40 minutes, during which several Pakistani military personnel were allegedly killed, and a military quadcopter was shot down.