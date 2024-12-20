BJYM workers vandalise Cong office in Mumbai over Ambedkar issue; 14 held

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha workers on Thursday vandalised a Congress office in Mumbai, claiming the grand old party had always insulted renowned social reformer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

IMAGE: A view of the vandalised Congress office during a protest over the alleged insult of Dr BR Ambedkar by the party, in Mumbai, December 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

As many as 14 protesters were detained from the spot, the police said.

The BJYM workers stormed the Congress office at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, while shouting slogans against the party and damaged furniture and tore posters, police said.

They also threw ink at posters of some Congress leaders in the premises as the police wielded batons to disperse the crowd.

The situation was peaceful now, said an official.

The police detained a few BJYM workers and took them to the Azad Maidan police station, where they clashed with Congress workers.

Late in the night, a group of BJYM activists assembled outside the Azad Maidan police station, located opposite the Congress office, and held a protest.

They were later dispersed by the police, he said.

A Congress office-bearer, Mandar Pawar, lodged a complaint against BJYM functionary Tejinder Tiwana and 30 to 40 members of the BJP's youth wing, said the official.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed against them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to unlawful assembly, rioting, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, mischief, house-trespass, among others, and section 135 of the Bombay Police Act (penalties for disobeying rules or directions), he added.

The BJYM protest came after Congress leaders accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting Ambedkar during his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Congress MP from Mumbai, Varsha Gaikwad, slammed the BJP for the vandalism.

This is what the BJP and Sangh Parivar have always done when they have heard Babasaheb's name - attack and vandalism. Look at the level BJP gundas are stooping to just to save Amit Shah and divert attention from the atrocious statement he made against Mahamanav, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, she posted on X.

"Around 50 BJP party karyakartas (workers) came to our party office, threw chairs and tore posters, vandalised property. Our babbarsher (brave) karyakartas resisted their attacks. We shall be proceeding legally against this," she added.

Gaikwad demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immediately take strict action under the most stringent legal sections against those involved in the vandalism.

"Is this the kind of political decorum in a progressive state like Maharashtra? Shame!" she added.