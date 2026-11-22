The BJP is meticulously crafting its strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, focusing on a blend of governance, beneficiary outreach, and cultural nationalism, including the Uniform Civil Code, to secure a third consecutive term.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a memento to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 5th Skill Graduation Ceremony as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh looks on, in Lucknow, November 21, 2026. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls on law and order, women's safety, and development, alongside cultural nationalism and ideological issues.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be a key poll issue, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting its implementation if the BJP secures a third consecutive term in assembly elections early next year.

The party's "Mission-2027" blueprint includes a "Triple S" formula: 'Sangathan, Sarkar and Sahyogi dal' to work in tandem.

BJP plans intensive "labharthi sampark" (beneficiary contact), voter-list campaigns, and a sustained narrative on the Yogi government's crime control record.

Key achievements to be highlighted include infrastructure development like expressways and airports, women-centric schemes, youth programmes, and welfare initiatives for farmers and the poor, which people have felt in the last ten years.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls primarily on law and order, women's safety and development planks, with a robust outreach to beneficiaries of its "life-changing" schemes, besides keeping cultural nationalism and ideological issues firmly in play, party sources have indicated.

BJP's Core Election Planks

While the party intends to draw a sharp contrast with the previous Samajwadi Party government on governance, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will also figure as a key poll issue, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asserting that the BJP will implement it in Uttar Pradesh if it gets a mandate for a third consecutive term in assembly elections early next year.

On the opposition's attempt to highlight alleged shortcomings of the ten-year rule and particularly the "Ram Mandir chanda chori" charge, the BJP intends an aggressive ideological counter, sources indicated.

While the party has been fending off opposition's attacks on the issue of donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya by citing action against the accused, BJP leaders have recently raised the pitch on the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura to blunt its offensive.

A source in the BJP told PTI, "In 2027 the people of Uttar Pradesh will judge us on three simple things: whether their daughters feel safe after dark, whether the benefits of schemes actually reached their homes and how much the state has changed from the 'goonda raj' days of the previous government. Law and order, women's safety and the 'labharthi' network will be at the heart of our campaign."

Mission 2027: The Triple S Formula

The same source told PTI that the party has prepared a "Triple S" formula -- 'Sangathan, Sarkar and Sahyogi dal' -- under its "Mission-2027" blueprint.

Party sources maintain that a multi-pronged approach, combining delivery on the ground with ideological clarity and organisational muscle, will shape the BJP's battle plan for Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

"Our Mission-2027 rests on this triple 'S' formula. Under this, the BJP, its allies and the government will work in tandem to address the people's issues and grievances," the source said

"We are already working on deepening contact with every beneficiary family, setting up camps in colleges for first-time voters, and using local workers and self-help groups focusing on how the government has delivered in key areas to improve the lives of people - be it expressways, free ration, 'Har Ghar Nal' or women's schemes," the source added.

Campaign Strategy and Ideological Counter

According to sources, party strategists have planned intensive "labharthi sampark", voter-list campaigns backed by digital monitoring and a sustained narrative on the Yogi government's crime control record.

Targeted programmes are being organised among youth, women, farmers and Dalit communities, while senior leaders will reinforce the good-governance model through rallies and local meetings.

A BJP leader said, "When they start talking about 'chanda chori' in Ayodhya, we will remind them of their stand on Mathura and Kashi.

"Those who once ordered firing on 'kar sevaks' and opposed the Ram temple have no moral right to lecture us on Sanatan faith. We will go on the front foot ideologically and also point to the SIT probe and the arrests already made."

Ground-level contact by both the BJP and the RSS will form the third pillar of this counter-strategy, sources said.

According to the sources, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Mocha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, has already activated its cadre and deployed its more than 350 workers as "vistaraks", short-term field organisers, in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

"They will spend the next three to four months assessing the local organisational landscape, gauging the sentiments of the cadre toward potential candidates and carrying out tasks assigned by the party. They have already been assigned their respective roles," a BJP leader said.

Their prime focus will be on organising 'Nav Matdata Sammelans', 'Yuva Chaupals', 'Chai pe Charcha' and dialogues with young entrepreneurs, alongside various other constructive, goal-oriented programmes, the party leader added.

Highlighting Key Achievements and Welfare Schemes

Key achievements that party insiders believe will keep its position strong include the expanding expressway network -- such as Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, the under-construction Ganga Expressway and the Gorakhpur-Saharanpur North-East Corridor -- together with the Jewar international airport, the push towards a one-trillion-dollar state economy, rising per capita income, and schemes such as MSME promotion and One District One Product.

The BJP will project them as its "development model", they said, adding that development of the Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura-Vrindavan corridors will also be projected as a boost to religious tourism and the local economy.

"From Purvanchal Expressway and Jewar airport to Kanya Sumangala, free scooties for girls, interest-free loans for youth and over 2.43 crore tap connections -- these are not just schemes; they are the real change makers that people have felt in the last ten years. That is the story we will tell, village after village," a source in the BJP said.

Party insiders believe that "popular" women-centric measures, including Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, free scooties for meritorious girl students under the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty scheme, pensions for destitute widows, the mass marriage scheme and the Safe City project with expanded CCTV coverage and anti-Romeo squads will strengthen its position on the electoral battleground against the rivals.

They also described as the "party's strength" various youth-centric programmes, like Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan offering interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh, the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana providing free smartphones and tablets and the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana facilitating free coaching for competitive examinations alongside free laptops.

Among schemes for the poor, farmers and health, free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, pucca houses under housing schemes, more than 2.43 crore household tap connections under the Har Ghar Nal campaign, free electricity for private tubewells, higher sugarcane support prices and the record number of Ayushman Bharat cards in the state are expected to form a strong "labharthi" base, they said.