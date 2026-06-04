BJP Leader Joins Protest Against Rebel TMC MLA Sandeepan Saha Over Land Grabbing

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal has joined a significant protest in Kolkata against rebel TMC MLA Sandeepan Saha and his father, Swarna Kamal Saha, amidst serious allegations of land grabbing, extortion, and demanding "cut money" from the public.

Key Points BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal joined a protest in Kolkata against rebel TMC MLA Sandeepan Saha and his father, Swarna Kamal Saha.

Demonstrators accused the father-son duo of land grabbing, extortion, and demanding "cut money" from the public.

Tibrewal stated that common citizens feel cheated and are questioning attempts to portray Sandeepan Saha positively.

Sandeepan Saha is part of a TMC rebel faction that has submitted support letters from 58 legislators to form a separate bloc.

The rebel camp has named Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition and Sandeepan Saha as a deputy leader.

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal Thursday joined a large group of demonstrators in the Entally area protesting against rebel MLA Sandeepan Saha, who has been expelled from the TMC, and his father Swarna Kamal Saha, accusing both of land grabbing and extortion.

The demonstrators held the protest in front of Sandeepan Saha's house, accusing him and his father, a former TMC MLA, of demanding "cut money" from the public.

BJP Leader Backs Protesters Against Saha Duo

"Common people are holding this protest. I have joined them. These are common citizens who feel they have been cheated by Sandeepan Saha and Swarna Kamal Saha," Tibrewal told reporters.

She alleged that attempts were being made to project Sandeepan Saha in a positive light over the past few days despite public grievances against him.

"For the past two days, Sandeepan Saha has been trying to portray himself as a saint. People have come out on the streets today to question that image and to express their resentment. They believe they have been looted and deceived," the BJP leader said.

The protesters raised slogans during the march and demanded accountability from the father-son duo. There was no immediate response from Sandeepan Saha or Swarna Kamal Saha to the allegations.

TMC Rebel Faction And Anti-Defection Law

Incidentally, MLA Sandeepan Saha has joined the rebel faction of the TMC, which has raised questions over the conduct of the party leadership.

The rebel camp, led by Ritabrata Banerjee and fellow MLA Sandipan Saha, submitted letters of support from 58 legislators to Speaker Rathindra Bose, comfortably crossing the two-thirds threshold required under the anti-defection law for recognition as a separate bloc.

The rebel legislators have named Banerjee as Leader of Opposition and Akhruzzaman as chief whip. Saha, along with senior leaders Javed Ahmed Khan, Sabina Yasmin and Shiuli Saha, were named as deputy leaders.