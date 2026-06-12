BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has failed: TMC's Kirti Azad

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has accused the BJP of orchestrating 'Operation Lotus' to engineer defections and destabilise the Mamata Banerjee-led party, amidst a wave of resignations and internal dissent within the TMC.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points TMC MP Kirti Azad alleges BJP is attempting to engineer defections from the Trinamool Congress through 'Operation Lotus'.

Azad cited the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, meetings of dissident TMC MPs, and BJP leaders' visits as evidence of an organised attempt to weaken the party.

A purported list of 19 TMC Lok Sabha MPs supporting the dissident move was circulated online, though its authenticity remains unverified.

The TMC is facing internal turmoil, with three Rajya Sabha MPs resigning this week and senior leader Kalyan Banerjee criticising Abhishek Banerjee.

Despite the rebellion, several senior TMC leaders have publicly reaffirmed their support for Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to engineer defections from the Mamata Banerjee-led party through 'Operation Lotus', claiming that efforts to split the party has failed so far.

In an X post, Azad cited the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik and his media interaction outside BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's Delhi residence, dissident TMC MPs' meeting at the residence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav, and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's visit to the residence of TMC MP Satabdi Roy as evidence of 'an organised attempt' to weaken the party.

Allegations of 'Operation Lotus'

"Operation Lotus under the guidance of (Home Minister) Amit Shah is underway," Azad said, claiming that it has failed so far.

Amid a churn in the party, a purported list carrying the names and signatures of 19 TMC Lok Sabha MPs was circulated online, though the purported letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was not in the public domain.

Dissident TMC leaders claimed that the document, which could not be verified independently, reflected support for their move.

Signatures on the list belonged to Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.

Internal Turmoil and Resignations

TMC plunged into a crisis following the party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, and rebellion by a large section of its legislators.

The turmoil later spread to Parliament, with dissident MPs claiming the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik became the third TMC parliamentarian to resign from both the party and the Upper House this week, after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev.

Leadership Disputes and Reaffirmations

The crisis also exposed internal fault lines in the party.

Senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and declared that he would remain in the party only if Abhishek is removed from all leadership positions.

Seeking to downplay the significance of Kalyan Banerjee's remarks, Azad said the veteran MP remained committed to Mamata Banerjee.

"Everything is okay, there's no problem. Kalyan Banerjee is emotional. He has been with Didi through bad times; he can never betray her or stab her in the back," Azad told PTI Videos.

Even as the rebellion gathered momentum, several senior leaders publicly reaffirmed their support for Mamata Banerjee.

Lok Sabha MPs, including Sougata Roy, Shatrughan Sinha, Pratima Mondal and Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo -- all denied being part of a dissident grouping, asserting that they would remain with the party.

Azad also alleged that pressure was being exerted on TMC leaders through the withdrawal of security personnel but asserted that such measures would not intimidate him.

"Do you think we're the kind of people who get scared? If we have entered politics for a struggle, then we will fight that struggle," he said.

"I am also an international cricketer, and I have my own identity and reputation. Kirti is not someone who gets frightened," he added.