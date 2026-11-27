The Bharatiya Janata Party is meticulously planning its campaign for the 2027 assembly elections across five crucial states, leveraging its top leadership and strategic alliances to set the stage for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

FILE IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA leaders during the NDA parliamentary party meeting, 'Mangal Milan', in New Delhi, July 28, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP is preparing for the 2027 assembly elections in five states: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

These elections, covering 690 assembly seats, are viewed as a semi-final for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

The party will deploy its "mega stars," including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for an aggressive campaign.

BJP has renewed its alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab ahead of the 2027 polls.

A special meeting of national office-bearers was convened on November 27-28 to discuss election preparations and strategy.

As it gears up for 2027 assembly elections in five states, the Bharatiya Janata Party will depend on all its mega stars, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to state-level leaders, to mount an aggressive poll campaign.

BJP's 2027 Election Strategy

The upcoming poll season, covering elections for as many as 690 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, is being seen by many political pundits as a semi-final to the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, mainly because of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

While BJP will put all its might at stake to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, it has already brought back its oldest ally, Shiromani Akali Dal, to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to wrest power again in Punjab.

Crucial States and Seat Distribution

Besides Modi, the biggest star campaigner for the BJP in any election, other key central leaders that the party would depend on include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin.

The 690 assembly seats that are scheduled to go to polls in early 2027 include 403 in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 60 in Manipur, and 40 in Goa.

The party has convened a special meeting of its national office-bearers on November 27-28 to discuss preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, organisational strengthening and campaign strategy.

Organisational Meetings and Leadership Roles

This will be the first structured meeting of the newly appointed national office-bearers of the BJP, which is also being attended by the prime minister.

The party's political journey in these states has varied. In Uttar Pradesh, it returned to power in 2017 under Yogi Adityanath and retained power in 2022. In Uttarakhand, the BJP formed the government in 2017 and returned to power in 2022, with Pushkar Singh Dhami leading the government.

In Goa, the BJP has been in power since 2012, with Pramod Sawant currently heading the government.

Manipur saw the BJP form its first government in 2017 and return to power in 2022. Following a period of President's Rule amid ethnic violence, the party returned to government in February 2026 under Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

Past Electoral Performance and Alliances

Punjab presents a different political landscape. The BJP, which contested the 2022 assembly elections on its own after its long-standing alliance with the SAD ended over three central farm laws in 2020, has renewed its ties with the regional party ahead of the 2027 polls. The BJP-SAD alliance is yet to release its joint manifesto.

At the national level, Modi remains the BJP's principal campaign face, while Shah is central to election strategy and political management. Nabin is overseeing coordination between the central leadership and state units, with BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh handling organisational matters.

In Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath will be at the forefront of the campaign, with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among the key state leaders. National general secretary Vinod Tawde is the party's state in-charge.

Key Campaigners Across States

In Punjab, state unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon and state in-charge Satish Poonia are among the prominent faces. Leaders from its ally SAD, including its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, will be equally important in the Punjab campaign, as BJP has already described Akali Dal as the 'elder brother' in the state.

Dhami is leading the party's campaign in Uttarakhand, with senior leader Ram Madhav overseeing organisational preparations. Various MPs from the state, the most important being its Garhwal MP and the party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, will also play key roles as the party tries to keep Congress at bay in the state.

In Goa, Sawant is the party's principal state face, while former Union minister Bharati Pawar is the state in-charge. Chief Minister Yumnam Singh and state in-charge Rajdeep Roy are among the key figures in Manipur.