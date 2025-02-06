HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP works for Sabka Saath, Congress for appeasement: Modi in RS

BJP works for Sabka Saath, Congress for appeasement: Modi in RS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 06, 2025 18:05 IST

x

The Union government under the Bharatiya Janata Party is working on the principle of Sabka saath, sabka vikas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he accused the Congress of practising appeasement politics to get votes.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, February 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Upper House, the prime minister said the Congress' priority was "family first" and its policies had been focused around it.

 

"Nation first is the BJP's priority..." he said.

"I say it with a lot of pride ... For five to six decades, there was no alternative model for the people. After a long time, after 2014, the country got to witness a new model, which is not based on appeasement but santushtikaran (satisfaction of all)'," Modi said.

"The earlier model, especially under the Congress, there was appeasement in everything. This became the crux of its politics. It would give something to small groups and deprive others. At the time of elections, it would give false hope. It ran its politics by fooling people," he said.

Modi said the BJP-led government was focused on optimum utilisation of resources.

"We adopted the approach of saturation. The schemes should be delivered 100 percent, no one should be deprived and pushed towards hopelessness. In the past decade, at every level, we have tried to implement Sabka saath, sabka vikas. We can now see the impact," he said.

Modi also claimed attempts were being made to spread casteism.

"Attempts are being made to spread the poison of casteism. For three decades, OBC MPs of both Houses from all parties kept demanding a commission for OBCs but it was rejected because, perhaps, it did not suit its politics at that time. We gave constitutional status to this OBC commission," Modi said.

"Whenever the issue of reservation came up, it was done to create a rift in the country... " he said.

"For the first time, we gave a model, we gave 10 percent reservation to economically backward groups without snatching from anyone. SC, ST, OBC communities welcomed it, no one had a problem," Modi added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cong has become a 'parasite' that swallows...: Modi
Cong has become a 'parasite' that swallows...: Modi
How Can Congress Defeat Modi?
How Can Congress Defeat Modi?
Modi 'financially crippling' Congress, alleges Sonia
Modi 'financially crippling' Congress, alleges Sonia
Congress moves EC against 'Modi ki Guarantee' ads
Congress moves EC against 'Modi ki Guarantee' ads
'Modi Is Not Yet a Legitimate PM'
'Modi Is Not Yet a Legitimate PM'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Lovely Ideas to Make Rose Day Memorable

webstory image 2

SEE: Jaiswal's Stunning Catch!

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

IAF Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes near MP's Shivpuri0:51

IAF Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes near MP's Shivpuri

Protesters torch Mujibur Rehman's house in Dhaka3:36

Protesters torch Mujibur Rehman's house in Dhaka

Janhvi Kapoor mobbed by fans at the 'Loveyapa' screening0:45

Janhvi Kapoor mobbed by fans at the 'Loveyapa' screening

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD