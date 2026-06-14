Dehradun BJP Functionary Beaten To Death Over Irrigation Dispute

A local BJP functionary was brutally murdered in Dehradun following an irrigation dispute, sparking outrage and leading to the demolition of accused individuals' illegal structures as police launch a major investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 44-year-old BJP functionary, Vinod, was allegedly beaten to death in Dehradun's Bairagiwala village.

The fatal clash stemmed from a dispute over irrigation, leading to three of Vinod's family members sustaining critical injuries.

Authorities subsequently razed "illegal" structures belonging to the accused, with police deploying forces to maintain peace.

Police have registered a murder and rioting case against 12 named individuals and 30-35 unidentified people.

Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan condemned the attack and called for an impartial investigation.

A 44-year-old local BJP functionary was allegedly beaten to death and three members of his family were critically injured in a clash in Bairagiwala village here, police said on Sunday. The deceased, Vinod, was allegedly killed on Saturday in a dispute over irrigation, they said. In the wake of the killing, authorities razed "illegal" structures belonging to the accused amid cries of "Jai Shri Ram" by the crowd gathered.

Brutal Attack Over Irrigation Dispute

According to the police, between 6 pm and 6.30 pm, Vinod got into an altercation over watering an adjacent field belonging to Imtiaz of the same village. After the row, a group of more than 40 people, armed with lathis, wooden planks, hammers, and shovels, stormed Vinod's house and launched an assault on the family. Vinod died on the spot after being struck on the head with a hammer, the police said. His brothers, Ashok and Rajesh, and his sister-in-law Sushma sustained severe injuries in the attack and were rushed to a hospital.

Police Action And Political Condemnation

Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan condemned the attack, saying Vinod was a dedicated functionary of the BJP. Those who killed him with such brutality would not be spared, he said, talking to the media. Chauhan also appealed to the locals to maintain peace, be patient, and trust the police for an impartial investigation.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Ashok, the police registered a case against 12 named suspects and 30 to 35 unidentified people on charges of murder and rioting, among others. The FIR carries the names Razzak, Imtiaz, Aman, Yunus, Shahbaz, Sharafat Ali, Masoom, Adil, Shamoon, Salman, Javed, and Intezar. "We have registered a case in connection with the alleged killing and strict action will be taken against those involved. Police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order," Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal told PTI.

Right-wing groups allegedly pelted houses of the accused with stones and vandalised their property. Provincial Armed Constabulary was stationed in the village Saturday night.