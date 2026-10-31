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BJP Worker Seriously Injured In Intra-Party Clash In North 24 Parganas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 16:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A BJP worker was seriously injured in a factional clash in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, highlighting ongoing political tensions within the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A BJP worker sustained serious injuries in a clash between two party factions in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.
  • The incident transpired late Friday night following a Bijoya Sammilani organised by the local BJP mandal.
  • Police intervened to disperse the warring groups and bring the situation under control in the area.
  • The injured worker, Karan Sheth, was hospitalised and later shifted to Sagar Dutta Hospital due to his deteriorating condition.

A BJP worker was seriously injured in a clash between two factions in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Police had to chase away the warring groups to bring the situation under control.

 

Details Of The Factional Clash

The incident took place late Friday night near Mamata Medical Hall, close to Titagarh police station, following a Bijoya Sammilani get-together organised by the local BJP mandal, the official said.

According to allegations by one faction, its members were attacked by another group shortly after the programme ended. This led to a clash between the two sides, triggering tension in the area.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and dispersed the groups, restoring normalcy, the officer said.

The injured BJP worker has been identified as Karan Sheth.

He was initially taken to B N Bose Hospital in Barrackpore and later shifted to Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati after his condition deteriorated, BJP sources said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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