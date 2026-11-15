Internal Strife: BJP Worker Dies After Assault By Fellow Party Members In Bengal

An internal party dispute in West Bengal has led to the tragic death of a BJP worker in North 24 Parganas, highlighting tensions within the party ranks, allegedly involving former TMC members.

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Key Points A BJP worker, Arup Saha, died in North 24 Parganas district after an alleged assault by fellow party members on Saturday evening.

The incident began when Saha's wife, a BJP functionary, was verbally abused by party workers for protesting an assault on a local businessman.

Arup Saha intervened to protect his wife and was seriously injured, succumbing to his injuries this morning at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital.

His wife and local BJP MLA Ratna Debnath allege that former Trinamool Congress members who joined the BJP are responsible for the unrest and attack.

Police are currently investigating all aspects of the matter and have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken against those found responsible.

A BJP worker died allegedly after being assaulted during a confrontation with other party workers in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday.

Incident Details Emerge

The incident in Panihati was sparked after an assault on a local businessman.

The deceased, identified as Arup Saha, was allegedly attacked on Saturday evening when he intervened after his wife, Ruma Saha, a BJP functionary, was verbally abused by fellow party workers following her protest against the assault on the businessman, a police officer said.

"Initial probe revealed that a dispute erupted after the BJP Yuva Morcha president of Panihati Mandal-1 was accused of assaulting a businessman. Ruma Saha, the BJP secretary of the same mandal, reportedly objected to the assault, following which some party workers abused her," the officer said.

Arup Saha, who was also associated with the BJP, intervened when he saw his wife being harassed, following which a group of people attacked him.

He was seriously injured and taken to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries this morning, the officer said.

Allegations Against Former TMC Members

"His wife alleged that a section of workers who had switched allegiance to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were behind the incident," he said.

The deceased's wife also alleged that these workers had been creating disturbance in the party.

"We are looking into all aspects of the matter. The allegations are being examined, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found responsible," the police officer said.

Panihati's BJP MLA Ratna Debnath visited the area and accused former TMC members who have joined the saffron party of fomenting unrest.

Debnath alleged that such individuals have repeatedly attacked others and warned that such activities would not be tolerated.