BJP won't even win 1 seat in UP: Tejashwi's prediction after Mayawati visit

January 14, 2019 09:35 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party does not stand a chance to come back into power and will be whitewashed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said after meeting Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati at her residence on Sunday.

“There is an atmosphere today where they want to scrap Baba Saheb’s Constitution and implement ‘Nagpur laws’... People welcome the step taken by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. BJP will be whitewashed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They will not win even one seat in UP. The SP-BSP alliance will win all seats,” Tejashwi told media.

In a joint press conference on Saturday, Mayawati and Akhilesh announced that their respective parties have formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh to contest the upcoming general elections.

SP and the BSP will contest on 38 seats each, while they will not field their candidates against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. They have also kept two seats for the smaller parties.

Ignored by SP and BSP, the Congress on Sunday announced that it will contest on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on its own in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and aims to emerge as the largest party like in the 2009 general elections.

Photographs: @yadavtejashwi/Twitter