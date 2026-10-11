BJP Mahila Morcha To Protest Rahul Gandhi's 'Protection' Of Accused MP

The BJP's women's wing is set to stage a major protest on Monday, accusing Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of shielding Inner Manipur MP Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam following his dismissal from JNU over serious sexual harassment allegations involving 11 students.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points BJP Mahila Morcha announced a 'Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan' protest march on Monday against the Congress.

The protest targets Rahul Gandhi for allegedly protecting Inner Manipur MP Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, accused of sexual harassment.

Akoijam was dismissed from JNU on October 9 after its ICC substantiated "sex for marks" and harassment allegations from 11 students.

The BJP alleges a pattern of the Congress protecting offenders, citing past cases like Ankita Dutta in 2023 and Mewaram Jain in 2024.

The BJP demands Rahul Gandhi immediately expel Akoijam from Congress, ensure his resignation from Lok Sabha, and apologise to the 11 students.

Alleging that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was protecting an MP accused of sexual harassment, BJP's women's wing on Sunday announced a protest march outside the Congress headquarters here.

BJP Mahila Morcha will organise a 'Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan' on Monday to protest against what it described as the Congress' brazen protection of its Inner Manipur MP -- Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam -- despite his dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over alleged sexual harassment of 11 students.

BJP Mahila Morcha's Planned Protest

The protest march will begin from the Andhra Education Society School on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and head towards Congress headquarters Indira Bhawan at ITO, where a demonstration will be held, the BJP said.

Under the leadership of BJP Mahila Morcha national president Rup Kumari Choudhary and Mahila Morcha in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari, women MPs, MLAs, councillors and thousands of BJP Delhi Pradesh Mahila Morcha workers will take to the streets, it said.

On October 9, JNU's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) dismissed Akoijam after finding the allegations of "sex for marks" and harassment to be substantiated.

Congress Accused Of Protecting Offenders

Despite this, the silence of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demonstrates that the Congress stands firmly with its MP in support of the alleged misconduct and is providing him protection, the BJP said.

It alleged that Rahul Gandhi, while presenting himself as a self-proclaimed champion of women's rights, and claiming to "smash patriarchy", only delivers hollow speeches on women's safety.

"Does Rahul Gandhi, who keeps talking about 'smashing the patriarchy', not see the pain of these young women?" BJP said.

It alleged that the silence of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership was not accidental but part of what it described as a longstanding pattern of protecting alleged offenders. It claimed several cases involving crimes against women and humiliation of women had previously emerged within the Congress.

Several women leaders, it alleged, had earlier exposed objectionable activities within the party. From the Tandoor case to Bhanwari Devi and incidents in Kerala, the Congress, the BJP claimed, had a pattern of protecting offenders and acting only when cornered.

In 2023, the Congress expelled Ankita Dutta, who had complained against B V Srinivas over alleged harassment and gender discrimination, the BJP alleged.

In 2024, allegations involving the rape of minor girls surfaced against former Congress MLA from Barmer, Mewaram Jain, following the circulation of alleged obscene videos. The Congress expelled him at the time but has recently reinstated him, the BJP said.

Through the march, the BJP said, it seeks to make it clear that the country's women will never tolerate what it described as Rahul Gandhi's attempt to shield his MP.

The BJP demanded Rahul Gandhi immediately expel the accused MP from Congress, ensure he resigns from Lok Sabha and apologise to the 11 students.