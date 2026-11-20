Amidst growing internal dissent and concerns over factionalism, the BJP's central leadership has issued a strong warning to its West Bengal unit, emphasising strict adherence to party discipline and organisational hierarchy.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahiba Chowdhary/Reuters

Key Points BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal issued a stern warning on Friday to West Bengal leaders against defying organisational decisions.

State BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya expressed concern over elected representatives undermining the party and making arbitrary public statements.

The leadership stressed that all members, including ministers, must function within the organisational framework or face disciplinary action.

Displeasure was expressed over MLAs sending representatives to organisational meetings instead of attending personally.

The intervention aims to curb factionalism and reinforce authority amidst discontent over the induction of former TMC leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued an unusually stern warning to its leaders, ministers and elected representatives in West Bengal against defying organisational decisions, amid growing resentment over the induction of former Trinamool Congress functionaries and reports of factionalism following the party's electoral victory in the state.

Addressing Party Indiscipline

At a closed-door organisational meeting, BJP national general secretary and West Bengal central observer Sunil Bansal cautioned party functionaries that violation of organisational directives would invite stringent disciplinary action, irrespective of their position in the party or government.

The meeting, initially convened to chalk out the roadmap for the party's month-long 'Sebadut' public outreach programme, turned into a platform for the central leadership to address what it perceives as a growing tendency among some elected representatives to undermine the organisational hierarchy.

Both state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya and Bansal spoke at length about indiscipline, with the latter delivering an even stronger warning.

"The first speaker was state president Shamik Bhattacharya, while Bansalji was the last to speak. Shamikda had prepared the ground for the stern message, and Bansalji then set it alight," a senior state BJP functionary told PTI.

Concerns Over Elected Representatives' Conduct

According to party sources, Bhattacharya cautioned MLAs, MPs and ministers against considering themselves above the organisation merely because they had secured electoral victories or occupied positions in the government.

He expressed serious concern over the conduct of some newly elected legislators, including their lifestyles and displays of affluence, and questioned attempts by several MLAs to sideline the party organisation in their respective constituencies and districts.

Referring to an instance in which an MLA allegedly asked the police to arrest a district president, Bhattacharya expressed astonishment at the conduct of the legislator.

"How can an MLA have the audacity to ask the police to arrest a district president?" he reportedly asked, conveying that elected representatives could not undermine organisational functionaries or act as independent power centres.

Bhattacharya also took exception to some ministers making frequent and, at times, unnecessary public statements on issues beyond their immediate responsibilities.

He reportedly said he would speak to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari about designating a particular minister to communicate the government's official position and statements to the media.

The state BJP chief made it clear that the party did not want ministers making arbitrary comments on every issue at every available opportunity, sources said.

Bansal's Strong Warning on Adherence

Bansal, in his concluding remarks, returned to the issues flagged by Bhattacharya and reinforced the message in considerably stronger terms.

He reportedly told party leaders that anyone wishing to remain in the BJP would have to function within the organisational framework and no individual, irrespective of political or governmental standing, could bypass the party structure.

"Do not act in a manner that leaves the party with no option but to take disciplinary action against you," Bansal told the gathering, according to party sources.

He also cautioned that the leadership would not hesitate to remove even a minister if circumstances warranted such action, making it clear that holding public office would not provide anyone immunity from organisational discipline.

Bansal expressed displeasure over the practice of some MLAs sending representatives to organisational meetings instead of attending them personally.

"Are the MLAs so busy that they cannot attend organisational meetings? If an MLA cannot personally attend an organisational meeting, there is no need to send a representative either," he reportedly told the gathering.

The directive would apply to district-level meetings as well as those held at the state level.

Bansal also asked district in-charges to assert their authority more firmly and take a proactive role in maintaining organisational discipline.

Addressing the district in-charges present at the meeting, he said they should not hesitate to take corrective or disciplinary measures wherever justified, irrespective of the position or identity of the person concerned.

Context of Internal Discontent

The unusually strong intervention comes against the backdrop of simmering discontent within the BJP over the induction of former TMC leaders and workers following the party's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections in May, which ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state.

The BJP, which secured a resounding mandate and formed the government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has since been grappling with the organisational challenges accompanying its transition from the opposition to the ruling establishment.

The change of power triggered a wave of defections and political realignments at the grassroots level, with several former TMC functionaries seeking entry into the BJP. However, the pace of inductions has exposed differences within the saffron camp, particularly between sections of the existing cadre and local leaders facilitating the entry of former ruling party members.

Bhattacharya had earlier cautioned party leaders against allowing what he described as "undesirable elements" from the TMC into the BJP, warning that indiscriminate inductions could undermine the party's organisational character.

Despite that, the continued induction of former TMC functionaries, often with the backing of local leaders, has triggered resentment among sections of the BJP's old guard.

Bansal's intervention is being seen as an attempt by the central leadership to curb factionalism and reinforce organisational authority as the BJP consolidates its position in the state.

The leadership also directed that internal disputes at the district and local levels be resolved through the established organisational hierarchy, with grievances first taken up with district, divisional or zonal-level functionaries rather than directly approaching the state leadership.