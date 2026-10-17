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BJP veteran Advani hospitalised with pulmonary issues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra October 17, 2026 10:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi with pulmonary issues, sparking concerns about the health of the 98-year-old political stalwart.

BJP veteran L K Advani hospitalised

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, in New Delhi on October 7, 2026. Photograph: PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi.
  • He is receiving treatment for pulmonary issues, according to sources.
  • The 98-year-old leader was taken to the hospital at around 7.30 pm on Friday.
  • A statement regarding his health is expected to be issued shortly by the hospital.
  • Advani previously served as India's deputy prime minister and played a significant role in the BJP's growth.

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi with pulmonary issues, sources said.

Advani's Health Update

The 98-year-old leader was taken to the hospital in Jasola Vihar at around 7.30 pm on Friday, the sources said.

 

The hospital said Advani is currently undergoing treatment and that a statement on his health would be issued shortly.

Advani served as the BJP president on multiple occasions and was India's deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004. He played a vital role in turning the BJP into a major national force.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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