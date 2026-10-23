BJP using spycam pens in MLC polls, claims Sule; no idea, says Fadnavis

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the Maharashtra MLC polls, alleging that the BJP is employing spycam pens to record voters and offering financial incentives for their support.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shows his inked finger outside the polling booth after casting his vote for the Legislative Council elections, in Nagpur, October 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supriya Sule alleged that the BJP used spycam pens to record voters in Pune Teachers' and Graduates' MLC constituencies.

Sule claimed voters were promised money for recording their ballots for BJP candidates and showing the videos.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated he had no knowledge of such a device when asked about the allegations.

Sule urged the Election Commission and government to investigate the complaints, citing threats to voting secrecy and voter freedom.

Biennial elections are currently being held for five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats, with vote counting scheduled for October 27.

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule alleged on Friday that complaints have emerged about the BJP using pens fitted with spy cameras to record voters casting their ballots in the MLC polls in the Pune Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies.

Responding to a question about the device, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had no idea what it was.

Allegations Of Electoral Malpractice

In a post on X, Sule claimed that voters were allegedly being asked to attach such pens to their pockets to record videos while voting for BJP candidates. They were promised money in return for showing the recorded videos after casting their votes, she alleged.

Describing the complaints as serious and concerning, Sule said the alleged practice threatened the secrecy of voting and the freedom of voters.

She urged the Election Commission and the government to take immediate cognisance of the complaints, conduct a thorough investigation and initiate strict action against those found responsible.

"Such practices that undermine the fundamental principles of democracy must not be tolerated under any circumstances," she said, stressing that the electoral process must be conducted in a free, fair and transparent environment, without fear or coercion.

CM Fadnavis Responds To Claims

Asked about her allegations, CM Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur that he doesn't even know what a spycam pen is.

"I will be able to comment on it only if I get to see it," said Fadnavis, who cast his vote in the Nagpur Graduates' constituency in the morning.

Maharashtra MLC Polls Overview

Biennial elections are being held for five seats -- three Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies -- in the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). These are Pune Division Graduates', Nagpur Division Graduates', Pune Division Teachers', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Graduates' and Amravati Teachers' constituencies.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena-UBT are contesting all five seats.

The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, while the election process will be completed by October 31, officials have said.