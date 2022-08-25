BJP to 'purify' Raj Ghat after visit by AAP MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party leaders' visit to Raj Ghat was part of their theatrics to divert people's attention from the controversy surrounding the liquor policy and said its workers will sprinkle 'Ganga Jal' on Mahatma Gandhi's memorial to 'purify' it.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with party MLAs leaves after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said his party has been consistently asking the AAP to come clean on its excise policy, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation has been trying every possible trick in the book to divert people's attention elsewhere.

"The fact that they (AAP leaders) have gone to the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi means they have definitely committed an act which is to be considered a sin. So, in order to purify it, the BJP workers will sprinkle Ganga Jal on the Samadhi," Trivedi said.

"The BJP is asking pointed questions. However, the AAP is beating around the bush and evading the questions," he added.

After a meeting of the AAP legislators at his residence earlier in the day, Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, went to Raj Ghat to pray for the failure of the BJP's 'Operation Lotus'.

He said people have elected a 'hardcore honest' government in Delhi, which will not betray them.

Previously, the AAP had alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for.