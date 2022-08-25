News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP to 'purify' Raj Ghat after visit by AAP MLAs

BJP to 'purify' Raj Ghat after visit by AAP MLAs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 25, 2022 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party leaders' visit to Raj Ghat was part of their theatrics to divert people's attention from the controversy surrounding the liquor policy and said its workers will sprinkle 'Ganga Jal' on Mahatma Gandhi's memorial to 'purify' it.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with party MLAs leaves after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said his party has been consistently asking the AAP to come clean on its excise policy, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation has been trying every possible trick in the book to divert people's attention elsewhere.

 

"The fact that they (AAP leaders) have gone to the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi means they have definitely committed an act which is to be considered a sin. So, in order to purify it, the BJP workers will sprinkle Ganga Jal on the Samadhi," Trivedi said.

"The BJP is asking pointed questions. However, the AAP is beating around the bush and evading the questions," he added.

After a meeting of the AAP legislators at his residence earlier in the day, Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, went to Raj Ghat to pray for the failure of the BJP's 'Operation Lotus'.

He said people have elected a 'hardcore honest' government in Delhi, which will not betray them.

Previously, the AAP had alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
2024 to be a Modi vs Kejriwal battle: Sisodia
2024 to be a Modi vs Kejriwal battle: Sisodia
Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh detained again
Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh detained again
Amit Shah reviews J-K security in view of terror hits
Amit Shah reviews J-K security in view of terror hits
All MLAs with us, 40 offered Rs 20cr by BJP: AAP
All MLAs with us, 40 offered Rs 20cr by BJP: AAP
Bilkis case: BJP's Khushbu slams release of convicts
Bilkis case: BJP's Khushbu slams release of convicts
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

All MLAs with us, 40 offered Rs 20cr by BJP: AAP

All MLAs with us, 40 offered Rs 20cr by BJP: AAP

AAP MLAs 'not reachable' ahead of meet with Kejriwal

AAP MLAs 'not reachable' ahead of meet with Kejriwal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances