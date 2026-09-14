BJP to leverage BRICS Summit success in poll campaigns

The successful 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi has significantly bolstered the BJP's political narrative and diplomatic standing, providing a strategic advantage against opposition parties in the run-up to crucial state assembly elections.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers opening remarks at BRICS Summit Session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth' at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on September 13, 2026. Photograph: Press Information Bureau of India

Key Points The successful BRICS summit provides a significant political advantage for the BJP ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.

BRICS's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in the New Delhi Declaration is seen as a major diplomatic win for India and a rebuttal to opposition criticism.

The consensus declaration at the summit is perceived to enhance Prime Minister Modi's global leadership stature.

The BJP plans to highlight BRICS summit outcomes during its nationwide 'Seva Sankalp' campaign to engage voters.

The summit achieved key outcomes in logistics, start-ups, and disease control, demonstrating a unified stance against global terror and financial crimes.

The successful hosting of the 18th BRICS summit here has come as a shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party, giving the ruling party a timely opportunity to bolster the narrative in its favour and counter opposition onslaught in the run-up to assembly polls due in several states next year.

According to BJP sources, the BRICS grouping's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in its New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the summit on Saturday, came as a 'major boost' for the party and a 'befitting response' to the opposition questioning the Modi government's foreign policy.

BRICS Declaration: A Diplomatic Triumph For India

"The joint declaration, signed by the BRICS grouping, is a major diplomatic win for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and a significant boost for the BJP ahead of the elections next year. The opposition parties, which have been attacking the government over its foreign policy have received a befitting reply," a source in the party told PTI.

The opposition parties have intensified their attack on the Modi government on a range of issues since the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at Jantar Mantar in July against the alleged NEET paper leak.

"The consensus declaration adopted at the BRICS summit has further strengthened Prime Minister Modi's stature as a globally accepted leader," another source said.

The presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping has placed India's diplomatic outreach at the centre of national attention, the source added.

BJP's Strategy: Leveraging Summit Success For Elections

According to BJP sources, the party will highlight the outcomes of the BRICS summit during a month-long Seva Sankalp campaign to be launched from September 17 to mark the completion of Prime Minister Modi's 25 years in public life as the head of the government.

During the nationwide campaign, the BJP aims to reach out to every section of society, including youth, women and farmers, through various programmes.

Assembly polls in seven states -- Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh -- are due to be held in 2027. Except Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is in power in these states.

Key Outcomes And Global Stance Of BRICS

The annual summit of BRICS -- a grouping of 11 major emerging economies representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population and 40 per cent of global GDP -- concluded on Sunday with key outcomes across logistics supply chains, start-ups, and infectious disease control.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the BRICS grouping adopted a consensus joint declaration on Saturday after overcoming sharp differences between the United Arab Emirates and Tehran regarding the West Asia conflict but skipped any direct mention of the US strikes on Iran or Iranian military's attacks on several Gulf Arab nations.

BRICS strongly condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in its New Delhi Declaration adopted on Saturday and called for zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism, while demanding that all perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice.

The comprehensive 45-page document, titled 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', marked a unified stance by the bloc against global terror, illegal financial flows, cyber fraud and emerging cross-border scam networks.

"It's a major diplomatic victory for India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and a fitting response to all 'naaraz fufas' (disgruntled uncles) in the opposition," another source said.