BJP to launch month-long campaign on Modi's birthday

The BJP is commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service with the extensive 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a month-long campaign focused on public outreach and the vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to celebrate PM Modi's 25 years in public life, starting September 17.

The campaign includes 'Seva Diwas', 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' lamp lighting, and 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' across districts.

Youth-led 'Seva Yatras' from Vadnagar to Varanasi will engage with communities across 10 states.

Programmes like 'Namo Seva Ankahi Kahaniyan' and 'Seva Ki Kahani' will highlight beneficiaries of government schemes.

The initiative aims to foster public participation and commitment towards the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced that it will launch a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 to mark his 25 years in public life, with a series of programmes focused on youth outreach and public participation.

Celebrating Modi's Public Service Milestone

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party president Nitin Nabin said Modi's birthday will be observed as 'Seva Diwas' and blood donation camps will be organised across the country.

An 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' programme will be held in the evening on September 17, under which families, particularly beneficiaries of government schemes, will light lamps as a gesture of gratitude for Modi's 25 years in public service, he said.

He said these lamps will also symbolise the resolve for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Nabin said, "Modi's journey began as an ordinary worker and today, as the country's Pradhan Sevak, he has advanced his endeavours. This has been possible only through his clear vision, unwavering determination and consistent efforts to bring qualitative changes in social life and to bring about transformations in life."

Nabin claimed that 25 crore poor families have been brought out of poverty under the Modi government.

"When he (Modi) took over the leadership of the country, India was facing policy paralysis and was being referred to as one of the 'fragile five' economies. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. India's stature and standing on the global stage have also risen significantly," he said.

More than 37 countries have conferred their highest honours on Modi, the BJP chief said, adding that the recognition is a reflection of the respect for 140 crore Indians.

Key Programmes And Events

As part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a major programme will be held on October 7, when Modi will complete 25 years in public office, Nabin said.

'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' programmes will be organised in all district headquarters, with 'padayatras', motorcycle and cycle rallies.

"On October 7, 2026, PM Modi will complete 25 years of public service. On 7 October 2001, he began his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat. And over the past 25 years, guided by the mantra of 'from public service to national service', he has steadfastly continued this journey of service in its entirety," he said.

"A collective pledge for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' will also be taken in district headquarters and around 1,000 locations across the country on October 7," he added.

Nabin said the BJP will organise painting, drawing and speech competitions in schools between September 17 and October 7 on Modi's 25 years of public service and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Winners will be awarded certificates at the level of chief ministers and Union ministers, he said.

Engaging Citizens Through Diverse Initiatives

Under 'Namo Seva Ankahi Kahaniyan', stories of people whose lives have changed through government welfare schemes will be presented through music, theatre and street plays and taken to villages, the BJP chief said.

Under 'Seva Ki Kahani', beneficiaries will be given a platform to share stories of how government schemes changed their lives, he said.

The BJP will also organise two youth-led 'Seva Yatras' between Modi's birthplace Vadnagar and his 'karmabhoomi' Varanasi.

Ten teams will travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi and another 10 from Varanasi to Vadnagar, with around 1,000 youths taking part.

The 20-day yatras will pass through 10 states and include interactions with villagers, farmers, Anganwadi workers, youth clubs and students, besides discussions on welfare schemes and collection of public feedback, Nabin said.

Promoting Community Service and Innovation

Under 'Seva Mera Yogdan', people will be encouraged to contribute at least 25 minutes of 'shramdaan' across 25 themes.

'Seva Setu' camps will also be organised at the block level to help eligible beneficiaries access welfare schemes.

Health camps and information camps on government schemes will also be held.

Under 'Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang', human rangolis will be created at prominent public places to showcase welfare schemes and the message of 'Viksit Bharat', with participation from artistes, women self-help groups, students and the public.

The BJP will also organise a 'Seva First Innovation Challenge' for the youth, students, start-ups, professionals and corporate innovators.

"Selected innovators will participate in a national-level event featuring live demonstrations and interaction with young people and winners to be rewarded," Nabin said.

The BJP will also organise a cleanliness drive on October 2 as part of the campaign.