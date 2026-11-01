BJP takes out protest march in Delhi ahead of INDIA bloc rally

The BJP intensified its demand for an apology from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, staging a protest in West Delhi and labelling the violence a 'well-planned massacre' ahead of the INDIA bloc's rally.

IMAGE: BJP protest march in Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: @BJP4Delhi/X

Key Points The BJP conducted a protest march in West Delhi's Hari Nagar, seeking an apology from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the 1984 violence was a 'well-planned massacre' and a 'genocide', not a spontaneous riot.

Protesters questioned the timing of the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao Desh Bachao' rally on Sunday, noting the anti-Sikh violence began on October 31 and continued till November 3.

Several BJP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and state BJP president Harsh Malhotra, participated in the march.

Speakers at the protest highlighted that the wounds of the anti-Sikh riots of November 1, 1984, are still fresh, criticising the Congress for its November 1 rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party took out a protest march in West Delhi's Hari Nagar, seeking an apology from Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, ahead of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s 'Vote Bachao Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

BJP Leaders Lead Protest

Leading the protest march, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the violence against Sikhs in 1984 was a 'well-planned' massacre and not a riot or spontaneous happening.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Supreme Court senior advocate H S Phoolka participated in the protest march, which was also attended by many Sikh leaders.

The protesters marching from Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar to Tilak Nagar areas raised slogans against the Congress and Gandhi, and demanded their apologies for the killing of Sikhs in 1984.

Recalling The 1984 Violence

Addressing the protesters ahead of the march, Puri recalled that he was in Geneva in 1984 when the violence began and how his Hindu friends protected his parents living in Delhi.

"According to official figures, a total of 2,733 Sikhs in Delhi were killed in a cold-blooded manner in the violence. It was a well-planned massacre and a genocide and crime against humanity as pointed by the courts, not any spontaneous riot. Congress leaders should think seriously about it," Puri said.

Delhi Chief Minister Gupta, wearing a black headband at the protest, recalled how a Sikh neighbour took shelter at her parents' home during the violence. The violence forced lakhs of Sikhs to cut their hair to protect their identities and save themselves, she said.

Other speakers at the protest questioned the timing of the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan, pointing out that widespread violence against Sikhs started on October 31 and continued till November 3.

The wounds of the anti-Sikh riots of November 1, 1984, are still fresh, they said, slamming the Congress for its November 1 rally, 'insulting' the sentiments of the Sikh community.