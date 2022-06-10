News
BJP suspends Rajasthan MLA who cross-voted for Cong

BJP suspends Rajasthan MLA who cross-voted for Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2022 21:44 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday suspended its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwah for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwah. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShobhaRaniBL/Twitter

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria issued an order stating Kushwah voted for Tiwari despite a whip and that she was being suspended from the BJP's primary membership.

 

In the letter, Kataria also asked the MLA to clarify why she voted against the whip.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party high command has been informed about the matter.

The Congress fielded three candidates for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, while the BJP fielded one, besides supporting an independent candidate.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
