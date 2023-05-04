News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP spreads Modi's Bengaluru roadshow over 2 days following public's concerns

BJP spreads Modi's Bengaluru roadshow over 2 days following public's concerns

Source: PTI
May 04, 2023 15:23 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday dropped the plans to have an eight-hour roadshow by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Saturday following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face with such a day-long programme.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a roadshow ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, Bengaluru, April 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the prime minister would now hold a road-show on two days  -- 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday.

 

The party on Wednesday said Modi would hold a 36.6 km road-show in the city on Saturday -- covering a distance of  10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm.

"The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the roadshow is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feelings and spread it over two days," Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.

Party leaders said the roadshows on May 6 and 7 would pass through 19 of the total 28 assembly constituencies in the city.

Karnataka votes on May 10. May 8 is the last day for campaigning and the votes would be counted on May 13.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
