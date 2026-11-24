The political landscape of Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the BJP's 'Radhe Radhe Kamal Khilaa De' slogan on hoardings sparks a new war of words.

IMAGE: BJP's latest hoarding responds to an SP banner referencing Lord Krishna's arrival in 2027, linking it to Akhilesh Yadav's 'Yaduvanshi' lineage. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A BJP spokesperson in Lucknow put up a hoarding with the slogan 'Radhe Radhe Kamal Khilaa De', featuring images of deities and party leaders on Monday.

The BJP asserts 'Radhe-Radhe' and 'Jai Shri Ram' are integral to Sanatan culture, questioning SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's political mindset.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra accused the BJP of trying to shift its political focus from Lord Ram to Lord Krishna, alleging embezzlement of funds in the Ram temple.

The BJP's organisational meeting in Mathura on November 17 also used the 'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De' slogan, renewing calls for a temple at Lord Krishna's birthplace ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The political war of words between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP over the 'Radhe-Radhe' greeting has now spilled onto hoardings, with an Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson putting up a banner near the party office here carrying the slogan 'Radhe Radhe Kamal Khilaa De'.

BJP's Hoarding And Justification

The hoarding, put up by Dilip Srivastava on Monday, features images of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha, along with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharampal.

Explaining the move, Srivastava told PTI, 'Radhe-Radhe' and 'Jai Shri Ram' were integral to Sanatan culture and traditional social greetings.

"If SP chief Akhilesh Yadav objects to greetings like 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Radhe-Radhe', it raises questions about his political mindset," he said.

"Furthermore, his tendency to focus on Christmas rather than Indian culture during festivals like Diwali reveals his true priorities. He is not a 'Yaduvanshi' (a descendant of the Yadu lineage/Lord Krishna's lineage). He chooses to remain silent on the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi," Srivastava said.

Samajwadi Party's Counter-Attack

Reacting to the hoarding, Samajwadi Party MLA from Lucknow Central Ravidas Mehrotra accused the BJP of trying to shift its political focus from Lord Ram to Lord Krishna.

"The BJP knows that it will not get any support from the public or votes in the name of Lord Ram, especially after the embezzlement of funds in the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which has been their poll plank for years. Now, they are trying to shift their focus to Lord Krishna," he told PTI.

"The BJP earlier polarised the elections using Hindu versus Muslim and is now pitting one God against the other. In the last 10 years, the BJP has not done any work to show to the public," he said.

The 'Radhe Radhe' Political Context

The latest BJP hoarding comes in response to a banner put up outside the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow by party worker Abdul Azeem Mansuri, which carried the slogan "27 mein Krishna aayenge (Lord Krishna will come in 2027)," an apparent reference to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'Yaduvanshi' lineage, linking him to Lord Krishna.

Invoking its religious and ideological legacy, the BJP on November 17 put Lord Krishna at the centre of its key organisational meeting in Mathura, raising the slogan "Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De" (Hail Radha, make the lotus bloom) and renewing its demand for a grand temple at the deity's birthplace as it geared up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The political messaging from Mathura, associated with Lord Krishna, came as BJP national president Nabin expressed confidence that the party would return to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term, while Deputy CM Maurya renewed the temple pitch with the slogan, "Ayodhya hui hamari hai, ab Mathura ki baari hai (Ayodhya has become ours; now it's Mathura's turn)."

BJP's Strategic Timing And SP's Response

The BJP's two-day meeting, held on November 16 and 17 at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Anusandhan and Training Centre in Parkham village, also coincided with the death anniversary of former Vishva Hindu Parishad international president Ashok Singhal.

The coincidence added significance to the political messaging, as the VHP has consistently counted Mathura Janmabhoomi among its unfinished objectives.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had taken a swipe at the BJP over its slogan "Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila De", saying it suggested that the party's lotus symbol had withered and needed to bloom again.

"'Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila De' go ahead and make it bloom. Does it mean the lotus has withered? Why do you (BJP) need to make it bloom again? It has withered," Yadav said at a press conference here.

Similar views were also earlier expressed by Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav.