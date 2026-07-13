BJP slaps Rs 100 cr defamation notice on Omar Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit has initiated legal action against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, serving a defamation notice over his serious allegations of the national party attempting to bribe National Conference legislators to destabilise his government.

IMAGE: Omar Abdullah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP's J&K unit served a legal notice to CM Omar Abdullah for alleging bribery attempts.

Abdullah claimed BJP offered Rs 20-30 crore and ministerial berths to NC MLAs to switch sides.

BJP demands a written retraction and unconditional public apology within seven days.

The party warns of civil and criminal proceedings, including a Rs 100 crore defamation suit.

BJP asserts Abdullah's statements are "false, baseless and defamatory" and have damaged its reputation.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday served a legal notice to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his claim that the national party had attempted to bribe National Conference legislators with cash and ministerial berths in a bid to topple his government.

Calling the allegations "false, baseless and defamatory", the BJP has demanded a written retraction, an unconditional public apology within seven days, and warned of civil and criminal proceedings if the demands are not met.

Chief Minister's Allegations Detailed

The chief minister, while addressing National Conference (NC) workers at Hazratbal last week, alleged that the BJP is trying to bring down his government by engineering a split in his party. He also claimed that an NC MLA from Jammu told him that he was offered Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial berth to switch sides to the saffron camp.

The notice has been issued through advocate Parimoksh Seth on the instructions of BJP J-K president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Paul Sharma. It contends that the chief minister's statements have caused serious damage to the reputation and public standing of the BJP and its office-bearers. A BJP spokesperson informed that the party has sent the notice to the chief minister.

BJP Rejects Claims, Demands Apology

According to the three-page notice, Abdullah alleged that BJP functionaries had approached certain National Conference MLAs from the Jammu region with offers of Rs 20-30 crore, ministerial berths and restoration of statehood in an attempt to persuade them to switch allegiance to the BJP. It refers to the chief minister's allegation that a senior BJP office-bearer, who is also a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court, allegedly played a role in offering the inducements.

Rejecting the allegations, the BJP has described them as "entirely untrue, malicious and without any factual basis." The notice states that the allegations were deliberately made to tarnish the party's image and have been widely circulated, thereby causing substantial reputational harm.

Legal Action Threatened

The legal notice asserts that the allegations amount to defamation under both civil and criminal law and calls upon the chief minister to withdraw his charges in writing. "Issue an unconditional public apology within seven days of receiving the notice. Refrain from publishing or circulating any further defamatory material concerning the BJP. Immediately cease and desist from making or repeating any such statements," it said.

The BJP has warned that if the demands are not complied with within the stipulated period, it will initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings before a competent court. These would include a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 100 crore, apart from other legal remedies available under the law.